Buzz Calendar for Dec. 17

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
THURSDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Holiday-Themed Trivia Night with Brandon The Trivia Guy: 6-10 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Majestic Organ Concert Series: 1 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish, (434) 293-8081, free. Wear a mask; social distancing will be maintained.
FRIDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Isabel Bailey Band: 6-8:30 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza Company food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount Presents: The Royal Ballet in HD — “The Nutcracker”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Meisha: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Music on the Patio with Rusty Speidel: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paramount at the Movies: “The Polar Express”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors and $5 youths.
Chris Hanks: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
FarAway: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Marc Carraway: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
FarAway: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Paramount at the Movies: “A Christmas Story”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors and $5 youths.
This calendar includes live performing arts events in Charlottesville and the neighboring counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com. If your event will occur outside the listed coverage area, feel free to add it to the self-serve online calendar at DailyProgress.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!