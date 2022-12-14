Buzz Calendar for Dec. 15

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

15th annual Xmas Jam featuring Joe Lawlor, Charlie Bell, Sally Rose, members of Ebony Groove, John D’earth, members of Disco Risque, Travis Elliott, Chamomile & Whiskey and Kristen Rae Bowden: Hosted by Tucker Rogers and BJ Pendleton, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, $40 for ticket four-pack, benefits The Front Porch.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — The Best of TSO and More,” 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $107.50-$49.50, parking $20.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Hard Swimmin’ Fish: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Ballet: Open dress rehearsal of “The Nutcracker,” 6:45 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, pay what you can.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Tinsel & Tassels Holiday Burlesque Presented by Immodest Opulence: 9 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25 VIP table seat, $20 at the door, $15 advance, general admission partially seated show, must be 18 or older.

Victory Hall Players: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theatre in Scottsville, $15-$10.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Live Music in the Orchard: Lua Project: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Pat Anderson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 1-4 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Oratorio Society of Virginia: “Christmas at the Paramount,” 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $54, $36, $29, $10 students.

Charlottesville Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $75. 11:30 a.m. show has sold out.

McHale & Justina: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Mo Safren: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Lord Nelson Holiday Party featuring Rob Cheatham & Co. and Chris Leggett: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Victory Hall Players: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theatre in Scottsville, $15-$10.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

“Elf: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Mojo “Sweet Potato” Pie Christmas Sing-along and Pie Share: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Matt Lewis and Big Ray and the Kool Kats: “Christmas with Elvis,” 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 960-4595, $35-$25.

Charlottesville Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” 12:30 and 4:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $75. 12:30 p.m. show has sold out.

Matt Johnson: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Victory Hall Players: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” 2:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theatre in Scottsville, $15-$10.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

Ugly Sweater Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. Prize awarded for the ugliest sweater.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

No events reported by press time.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Muppet Christmas Carol”: 3 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Die Hard”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.