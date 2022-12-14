 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buzz Calendar for Dec. 15

  • 0

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

15th annual Xmas Jam featuring Joe Lawlor, Charlie Bell, Sally Rose, members of Ebony Groove, John D’earth, members of Disco Risque, Travis Elliott, Chamomile & Whiskey and Kristen Rae Bowden: Hosted by Tucker Rogers and BJ Pendleton, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, $40 for ticket four-pack, benefits The Front Porch.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — The Best of TSO and More,” 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $107.50-$49.50, parking $20.

FRIDAY, DEC. 16

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

People are also reading…

Hard Swimmin’ Fish: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Charlottesville Ballet: Open dress rehearsal of “The Nutcracker,” 6:45 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, pay what you can.

Jimmy O: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Tinsel & Tassels Holiday Burlesque Presented by Immodest Opulence: 9 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25 VIP table seat, $20 at the door, $15 advance, general admission partially seated show, must be 18 or older.

Victory Hall Players: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theatre in Scottsville, $15-$10.

SATURDAY, DEC. 17

Live Music in the Orchard: Lua Project: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Patio with Pat Anderson: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 1-4 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Oratorio Society of Virginia: “Christmas at the Paramount,” 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $54, $36, $29, $10 students.

Charlottesville Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $75. 11:30 a.m. show has sold out.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

McHale & Justina: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Mo Safren: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Lord Nelson Holiday Party featuring Rob Cheatham & Co. and Chris Leggett: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

Victory Hall Players: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” 7:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theatre in Scottsville, $15-$10.

SUNDAY, DEC. 18

“Elf: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Mojo “Sweet Potato” Pie Christmas Sing-along and Pie Share: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Matt Lewis and Big Ray and the Kool Kats: “Christmas with Elvis,” 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, (434) 960-4595, $35-$25.

Charlottesville Ballet: “The Nutcracker,” 12:30 and 4:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $75. 12:30 p.m. show has sold out.

Matt Johnson: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Victory Hall Players: “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” 2:30 p.m., Victory Hall Theatre in Scottsville, $15-$10.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

Ugly Sweater Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover. Prize awarded for the ugliest sweater.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

No events reported by press time.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Muppet Christmas Carol”: 3 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Die Hard”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

Submission Guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charlottesville television writer, team await Emmy results Saturday

Darnell Walker, a Charlottesville High School alumnus, has been nominated for his outstanding writing for an animated program for his work on the animated Netflix series. The creative arts categories will be presented in a ceremony starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. (For hometown fans cheering him on, that's 2 p.m. in the Eastern zone.)

WTJU's new 'What's the Score?' offers upbeat fun

WTJU's new 'What's the Score?' offers upbeat fun

As part of its 63rd annual Classical Music Marathon, WTJU 91.1 FM is presenting its inaugural "What's the Score?" classical music quiz show. The event will take place in person at 9 a.m. Sunday at WTJU's Stage at 2244 Ivy Road, and music fans can play from home by submitting answers through a web form.

Sea creatures, interactive dance lend 'Let There Be Light' bright energy

Sea creatures, interactive dance lend 'Let There Be Light' bright energy

Members of the Boys & Girls Club are participating in "Let There Be Light"  for the first time. They're teaming up with artist Sigrid Eilertson for "Trash to Treasure," a piece in which young artists have turned discarded objects into illuminated sea creatures, including a large jellyfish in a tree. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Selena Gomez’s throwback video proves she manifested her Golden Globe nomination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert