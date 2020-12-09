Buzz Calendar for Dec. 10

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.
THURSDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Majestic Organ Concert Series: 1 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish, (434) 293-8081, free. Wear a mask; social distancing will be maintained.
FRIDAY
ROCK AND MORE
David Kulund and Matty Metcalfe: 6-8:30 p.m., Ignacio and Maria’s Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Paramount at the Movies: “Love Actually”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors.
Bailey Hayes: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SATURDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Music on the Patio with Annie Stokes: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
Paramount at the Movies: “It’s a Wonderful Life”: Noon and 5 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors and $5 youths.
Jodie Davis & Dave Owens: 12:30-3:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Mercy Trail: 4:30-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
SUNDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Ugly Sweater Trivia Night: Trivia Night with Brandon The Trivia Guy includes an ugly sweater contest, 6-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
ROCK AND MORE
Paramount Presents: “Concerto — A Beethoven Journey in HD”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!