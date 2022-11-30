 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Dec. 1

Michael Slom

Michael Slon, music director of UVa University Singers, will conduct this weekend’s Family Holiday Concerts with the Charlottesville Symphony, as well as the 55th annual “Messiah” Sing-In on Tuesday.

 Courtesy of Michael Slon

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Blackberry Smoke — The Whippourwill 10-Year Anniversary with Brit Taylor: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $42, $39 advance, sold out.

Consider the Source with orange culture: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

The Virginia Glee Club: 82nd annual Annual Christmas Concert with conductor Frank Albinder, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $20, $5 students.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

FarAway: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Yam Yam: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35-$29.50, $55 for two-night bundle.

Chris Tomlin X MercyMe: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $25, parking $20.

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

“Flying in Place: Liberating Voices from Virginia’s Prisons”: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.

Mike Doughty: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $28, $25 advance, partially seated general admission show.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

Live Music in the Orchard: Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Symphony and UVa University Singers’ Family Holiday Concert: With conductor Michael Slon, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $47-$11.

Customer Appreciation Day with Mattie Fuller: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Virginia Consort’s “Christmas with the Consort”: With brass ensemble and organ, directed by music director Deke Polifka, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, (434) 260-7484, $30 general admission, $20 students.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: “The Four Corners of Europe,” 4 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, (434) 409-3424, $25, $10 youths and students.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Dogs in a Pile: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35-$29.50, $55 for two-night bundle.

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Charlottesville Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, $75-$20. “Class with Clara” children’s event occurs on stage immediately after the 11 a.m. performance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Polar Express”: 3 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8. $6 youths.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Preacher’s Wife”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths.

“Flying in Place: Liberating Voices from Virginia’s Prisons”: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

Live Music in the Orchard: Matty Metcalfe: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Symphony and UVa University Singers’ Family Holiday Concert: With conductor Michael Slon, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $47-$11.

Music on the Patio with Ryan Hollander: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Elf: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Gary Broyles: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“Violet”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “White Christmas”: 2 and 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths.

“Flying in Place: Liberating Voices from Virginia’s Prisons”: 2:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.

MONDAY, DEC. 5

Staged reading of “When Liberty Is Sieged” by John Paul Mandryk: From Live Arts’s Playwrights Lab, 7:30 p.m., Vault Virginia, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can, $5 suggested.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

55th annual “Messiah” Sing-In: With conductor Michael Slon, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $5 students, benefits UVa’s choral ensembles. Bring your own copy of the vocal score if you have one; copies will be available for singers who don’t have their own.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Paramount Presents: “Chunky Shrapnel”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $13.

Submission Guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

