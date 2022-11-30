Buzz Calendar for Dec. 1

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Blackberry Smoke — The Whippourwill 10-Year Anniversary with Brit Taylor: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $42, $39 advance, sold out.

Consider the Source with orange culture: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $18, $15 advance.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

The Virginia Glee Club: 82nd annual Annual Christmas Concert with conductor Frank Albinder, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $20, $5 students.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, all Friday tickets $10. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

FarAway: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Yam Yam: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35-$29.50, $55 for two-night bundle.

Chris Tomlin X MercyMe: 7 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (434) 924-3537, $25, parking $20.

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

“Flying in Place: Liberating Voices from Virginia’s Prisons”: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.

Mike Doughty: 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $28, $25 advance, partially seated general admission show.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

Live Music in the Orchard: Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Symphony and UVa University Singers’ Family Holiday Concert: With conductor Michael Slon, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $47-$11.

Customer Appreciation Day with Mattie Fuller: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Virginia Consort’s “Christmas with the Consort”: With brass ensemble and organ, directed by music director Deke Polifka, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, (434) 260-7484, $30 general admission, $20 students.

“Elf: The Musical”: 8 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo — Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble: “The Four Corners of Europe,” 4 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church in Keswick, (434) 409-3424, $25, $10 youths and students.

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Dogs in a Pile: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35-$29.50, $55 for two-night bundle.

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Charlottesville Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center, $75-$20. “Class with Clara” children’s event occurs on stage immediately after the 11 a.m. performance.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Polar Express”: 3 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8. $6 youths.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “The Preacher’s Wife”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths.

“Flying in Place: Liberating Voices from Virginia’s Prisons”: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

Live Music in the Orchard: Matty Metcalfe: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Charlottesville Symphony and UVa University Singers’ Family Holiday Concert: With conductor Michael Slon, 3:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $47-$11.

Music on the Patio with Ryan Hollander: Noon-6 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

“Elf: The Musical”: 2:30 p.m., Mainstage at Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $20, $18 seniors and students, $16 ages 12 and younger. All performances sold out; waiting list will be available.

Gary Broyles: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

“Violet”: 2 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $33-$28.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “White Christmas”: 2 and 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6 youths.

“Flying in Place: Liberating Voices from Virginia’s Prisons”: 2:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.

MONDAY, DEC. 5

Staged reading of “When Liberty Is Sieged” by John Paul Mandryk: From Live Arts’s Playwrights Lab, 7:30 p.m., Vault Virginia, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can, $5 suggested.

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

55th annual “Messiah” Sing-In: With conductor Michael Slon, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $5 students, benefits UVa’s choral ensembles. Bring your own copy of the vocal score if you have one; copies will be available for singers who don’t have their own.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

“Violet”: 8 p.m., Gibson Theater at Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, pay what you can.

Paramount Presents: “Chunky Shrapnel”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $13.