Buzz Calendar for Aug. 5
THURSDAY

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Chardonnays: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.

Sincerely Iris in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.

Free Union’s “Kickback” residency with special guest Spudnik: 7:30 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $5 advance.

FRIDAY

Fridays After Five with The Barons and Pale Blue Dot: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.

Friday Cheers with The Mash: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Full Nelson Friday with Cousin Jimmy’s String Band: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

An Evening of Reggae with Greg Ward & Friends: 6-8:30 p.m., Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Days Between” featuring The ‘77s with Grateful BLND (The BLNDRS): 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $15, $12 advance.

The Joker Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Showcase: Chris Alan with TJ Ferguson: 8:00 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SATURDAY

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery at Middlefork Farm in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, no cover.

Music on the Patio with An Lar: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Order Up! will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 5:30-8 p.m., Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Heather Land: The Age Gap Tour: Comedienne, author and singer performs comedy, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $39.50-$29.50, $99 VIP, add $3 day of show.

Kat & The Travelers: 5-8 p.m., Order Up! Seafood will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: Disney’s “Ratatouille”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 ages 12 and younger.

Jodie Davis & Dave Owen: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Chardonnay: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Films on Song with Breakers and Nan Macmillan: 8:00 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $7.

SUNDAY

Calie Garrett and Gary Green: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Paramount Presents: The Allman Betts Band: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $59.60, $49.50, $44.50, $34.50.

Sharif: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY

Trivia Night with The Trivia Guy Brandon Hamilton: 5-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

WEDNESDAY

Wind Down Wednesday with Bailey Hayes: 6-9 p.m., Little Manila food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.

Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.

Exceptional Artists Presents: Gordon Lightfoot — The Legend in Concert: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $74, $59, $49.

The Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

