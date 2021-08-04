Buzz Calendar for Aug. 5

THURSDAY
Thursday Evening Sunset Series with The Chardonnays: 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10, purchase tickets in advance.
Sincerely Iris in Groovin’ at Greencroft: 5:30-8 p.m., The Greencroft Club, (434) 296-5597, no cover, bring blankets or chairs, rain cancels.
Free Union’s “Kickback” residency with special guest Spudnik: 7:30 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10, $5 advance.
FRIDAY
Fridays After Five with The Barons and Pale Blue Dot: Outdoor concert series, 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion at east end of Downtown Mall, (434) 245-4910, free.
Friday Cheers with The Mash: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Full Nelson Friday with Cousin Jimmy’s String Band: 5:30-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Friday Night Out with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., food truck will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
An Evening of Reggae with Greg Ward & Friends: 6-8:30 p.m., Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
“The Days Between” featuring The ‘77s with Grateful BLND (The BLNDRS): 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $15, $12 advance.
The Joker Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Showcase: Chris Alan with TJ Ferguson: 8:00 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.
SATURDAY
Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery at Middlefork Farm in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, no cover.
Music on the Patio with An Lar: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Order Up! will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.
The Michael Elswick Gathering: 5:30-8 p.m., Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Heather Land: The Age Gap Tour: Comedienne, author and singer performs comedy, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $39.50-$29.50, $99 VIP, add $3 day of show.
Kat & The Travelers: 5-8 p.m., Order Up! Seafood will be there, Knight’s Gambit Vineyard, (434) 566-1168, bring beach chairs or picnic blankets for seating, no cover.
Paramount at the Movies Presents: Disney’s “Ratatouille”: 3 and 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $6.50 seniors, $5 ages 12 and younger.
Jodie Davis & Dave Owen: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Chardonnay: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
Films on Song with Breakers and Nan Macmillan: 8:00 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $7.
SUNDAY
Calie Garrett and Gary Green: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sunday Salsa: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Paramount Presents: The Allman Betts Band: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $59.60, $49.50, $44.50, $34.50.
Sharif: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
MONDAY
Trivia Night with The Trivia Guy Brandon Hamilton: 5-7:30 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.
WEDNESDAY
Wind Down Wednesday with Bailey Hayes: 6-9 p.m., Little Manila food truck will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, purchase tickets in advance.
Bachata Fusion: Charlottesville Salsa Club’s weekly dance with music by DJ Buchata and beginner to intermediate-level lesson by Edwin Roa, 7 p.m., IX Art Park, $8, $6 students.
Exceptional Artists Presents: Gordon Lightfoot — The Legend in Concert: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $74, $59, $49.
The Big Gavel Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.