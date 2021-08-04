Buzz Calendar for Aug. 5

An Evening of Reggae with Greg Ward & Friends: 6-8:30 p.m., Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

“The Days Between” featuring The ‘77s with Grateful BLND (The BLNDRS): 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (434) 245-4980, $15, $12 advance.

The Joker Band: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Showcase: Chris Alan with TJ Ferguson: 8:00 p.m., café opens at 6 p.m., venue opens at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $15, $12 advance.

SATURDAY

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery at Middlefork Farm in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, no cover.

Music on the Patio with An Lar: 2:30-5:30 p.m., Order Up! will be there, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 5:30-8 p.m., Mexican Tacos food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.