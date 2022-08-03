 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Aug. 4

THURSDAY, AUG. 4

Koda’s Corral: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with FarAway Band: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Raclette on the Run food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

The Dude Ranch — Blink 182 Tribute with Homework Beer: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $15 advance.

Tailgate Thursdays with Robert Jospe: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, AUG. 5

Virginia Theatre Festival: “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bomar & Ritter: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Timi Ryalls and Barry Collins: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Paulo Franco & The Freightliners: 6-8:30 p.m., Crustworthy Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Men in Black” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Pitch Perfect”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

Live music: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Harli & The House of Jupiter with The Burning Sun and Angelica X: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $7.

Fridays After Five with Mama Tried with Silas Frayser Band: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, AUG. 6

Live Music in the Orchard: Her Checkered Past: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Troy Breslow: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Dirty Church Revival: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo: Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Salsa/Bachata Celebration: 4 p.m., begins with Francis Atemo’s Rueda de Casino lesson, Grace Estate Winery, (434) 823-1486.

Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Days Between with Sisters & Brothers and Dan & The Fam: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7

Live Music in the Orchard: Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” 2 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Billy Brockman: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Central Virginia Blues Society Blues Jam: Benefits Comfort Zone Camp for Kids, 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

The Cashore Marionettes: 3 p.m., Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-2200, $25, $15 youths.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Moana”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

Sharif: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, AUG. 8

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Proper Punctuation: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, AUG. 9

Johnny Butcher: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Willie Nelson and Family with Aaron Raitiere: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $125 gold circle, $99 lower reserved, $75 upper reserved and $49 general admission lawn.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

James Tamelcoff: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Free Family Film Series screening of “Batman: Mask of the Phantom”: 11 a.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville.

Submission Guidelines

This calendar includes live performances and screening events taking place in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. To submit an event, send the time, day and date of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to jsathe@dailyprogress.com by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Wear a mask if asked, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be ready to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines, particularly in such high-volume areas as entrances, exits and restrooms. Many venues will require reservations in advance. As always, if you think your event may be canceled by inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out. 

