Buzz Calendar for Aug. 4

THURSDAY, AUG. 4

Koda’s Corral: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with FarAway Band: 6-9 p.m., Good Waffles & Co. and Raclette on the Run food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

The Dude Ranch — Blink 182 Tribute with Homework Beer: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $15 advance.

Tailgate Thursdays with Robert Jospe: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, AUG. 5

Virginia Theatre Festival: “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bomar & Ritter: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Timi Ryalls and Barry Collins: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Paulo Franco & The Freightliners: 6-8:30 p.m., Crustworthy Pizza food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Men in Black” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

The Legwarmers: The Ultimate ‘80s Tribute Band: Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Pitch Perfect”: 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

Live music: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Harli & The House of Jupiter with The Burning Sun and Angelica X: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $7.

Fridays After Five with Mama Tried with Silas Frayser Band: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, AUG. 6

Live Music in the Orchard: Her Checkered Past: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Troy Breslow: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Dirty Church Revival: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Latin and Gypsy Rumba Guitar Duo: Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Salsa/Bachata Celebration: 4 p.m., begins with Francis Atemo’s Rueda de Casino lesson, Grace Estate Winery, (434) 823-1486.

Mercy Trail: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

The Days Between with Sisters & Brothers and Dan & The Fam: 8:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $10.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7

Live Music in the Orchard: Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Virginia Theatre Festival: “No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone,” 2 p.m., Culbreth Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15.

Music on the Patio with Billy Brockman: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Central Virginia Blues Society Blues Jam: Benefits Comfort Zone Camp for Kids, 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

The Cashore Marionettes: 3 p.m., Louisa Arts Center, (540) 967-2200, $25, $15 youths.

Paramount at the Movies Presents: “Moana”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.

Sharif: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, AUG. 8

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Proper Punctuation: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, AUG. 9

Johnny Butcher: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Willie Nelson and Family with Aaron Raitiere: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $125 gold circle, $99 lower reserved, $75 upper reserved and $49 general admission lawn.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

James Tamelcoff: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Free Family Film Series screening of “Batman: Mask of the Phantom”: 11 a.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville.