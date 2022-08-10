 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buzz Calendar for Aug. 11

THURSDAY, AUG. 11

Vocalist Stephanie Nakasian and bassist Karl Kimmel: 2 p.m., The Blake in Charlottesville, (434) 973-7900, free, call for reservations.

Jacob Paul Allen and the Flood: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Thursday Evening Sunset Series with Matty Metcalfe and Crewe d’Bayou: 6-9 p.m., Popitos Pizza and Vision BBQ food trucks will be there, Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $10.

Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD: “Prima Facie”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

The Hackensaw Boys: Presented by WNRN with Koda & Marie from Chamomile & Whiskey: 8 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $20, $15 advance.

Friday Cheers with Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Spring Creek Country Club’s Clubhouse in Zion Crossroads. (540) 832-0744, no cover.

Tailgate Thursdays with Jason Burke Band: 6-9 p.m., Stinson Vineyards, (434) 823-7300, no cover. Bring foods to grill.

FRIDAY, AUG. 12

Friday Night Out at DuCard with Bailey Hayes: 5:30-8:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Bluzonia: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

The Michael Elswick Gathering: 6-8:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Ix Flix: Family-friendly events begin at 6 p.m., screening of “Do the Right Thing” begins at sunset, Ix Art Park, free.

Bad Pants Dance Party: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Vocalist Stephanie Nakasian and bassist Karl Kimmel: 6 p.m., Pub at Lake Monticello, (434) 589-8263, free, call for reservations.

Immodest Opulence Presents: “It’s Britney B**** Burlesque”: 9 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, $25 VIP, $20 day of show and $15 advance. VIP tickets include premium table seating. Must be 18 or older.

Fridays After Five with Elby Brass with 21st-Century Ltd: 5:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

Live Music in the Orchard: Recharché Duo: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Music on the Library Steps with C’ville Band Saxophone Ensemble: Noon, Central Library steps, (434) 979-7151, free.

Music on the Patio with Blake Esse: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Second Saturday Concert Series with South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

Tonal Strangers: 5-8 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

The Stephanie Nakasian Trio featuring Eric Lyttle on piano, Karl Kimmel on bass and David Drubin on drums: 1-4 p.m., Merrie Mill Farm & Vineyard in Keswick, (434) 365-3006, free.

Chris Hanks: 1-4 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

A.P. Project: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

SUNDAY, AUG. 14

Live Music in the Orchard: Irish Music with Patrick & Aaron Olwell and friends: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Spirit of ’22 Music on the Patio with C’ville Band Brass Quintet: 2:30-5:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

FarAway featuring Brian Franke and Sara Davenport: 2-5 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover, donations accepted.

Matt Johnson: 1-5 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

MONDAY, AUG. 15

Trivia Night with Brandon “The Trivia Guy” Hamilton: 6 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery and Tap 29 Brewery in Leon, (800) 800-WINE, no cover.

Junior Moment: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic hosted by Chris Alan: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. and signups begin at 7:30 p.m., The Southern Café and Music Hall, (434) 977-5590, free.

TUESDAY, AUG. 16

Ward Harrison: Formerly of The Hackensaw Boys, 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Charlottesville Band: The Centennial Celebration Concert: With special guests U.S. Army Brass Quintet, Ray Caddell of Big Ray and the Kool Kats and Paul Murtha, 7:30 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, free.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17

Trivia with Katalin Magyar: 6:30-8 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover, reservations encouraged.

Karaoke: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278.

Greensky Bluegrass with The Wood Brothers: 7 p.m., Ting Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $47 general admission.

Free Family Film Series screening of “The Wiz”: 11 a.m., Violet Crown Charlottesville.

