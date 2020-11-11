Buzz Bites: Reopening restaurants and new options for Thanksgiving breads

This week’s Buzz Bites offers a toast to good news in pandemic times and the folks in the community who are making it happen. Three local restaurants have reopened, and three local bakeries are joining forces to make serving Thanksgiving dinner a little easier.

Bread for Thanksgiving tablesThanksgiving is going to look different this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the risks of gathering safely indoors. Great Harvest Bread Cafe, The Pie Chest and Homestead Oven are teaming up to make sure filling the bread basket won’t add to the stress. Plan ahead, phone in an order to pick up and save time to worry about more important things, like making sure dessert doesn’t vanish before dinner.

The Pie Chest will sell pies at Great Harvest at 1701 Allied Lane and through its website at greatharvestcville.com; for details, dial (434) 202-7813. Its most popular Thanksgiving pies are Pumpkin Chocolate Mousse and Bourbon Pecan, so good luck choosing between them.

Homestead Oven also will be selling its breads at Great Harvest, which means family members and Thanksgiving guests who follow gluten-free diets will have options. Homestead Oven will be selling its Gluten-Free Sourdough, Cranberry Herb, 5-Seed, Country Loaf and Honey Oat varieties.