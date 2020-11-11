Buzz Bites: Reopening restaurants and new options for Thanksgiving breads

This week’s Buzz Bites offers a toast to good news in pandemic times and the folks in the community who are making it happen. Three local restaurants have reopened, and three local bakeries are joining forces to make serving Thanksgiving dinner a little easier.
Bread for Thanksgiving tablesThanksgiving is going to look different this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the risks of gathering safely indoors. Great Harvest Bread Cafe, The Pie Chest and Homestead Oven are teaming up to make sure filling the bread basket won’t add to the stress. Plan ahead, phone in an order to pick up and save time to worry about more important things, like making sure dessert doesn’t vanish before dinner.
The Pie Chest will sell pies at Great Harvest at 1701 Allied Lane and through its website at greatharvestcville.com; for details, dial (434) 202-7813. Its most popular Thanksgiving pies are Pumpkin Chocolate Mousse and Bourbon Pecan, so good luck choosing between them.
Homestead Oven also will be selling its breads at Great Harvest, which means family members and Thanksgiving guests who follow gluten-free diets will have options. Homestead Oven will be selling its Gluten-Free Sourdough, Cranberry Herb, 5-Seed, Country Loaf and Honey Oat varieties.
Curbside service is available. Keep in mind that delivery options will be limited the week of Thanksgiving. Learn more by calling (434) 202-7813.
Three reopeningsF&B Restaurant Management has reopened Ivy Provisions, Fry’s Spring Station and Shadwell’s Restaurant, its three Charlottesville restaurants.
All three are offering pickup or curbside delivery; place your orders online using the Toast Takeout app, through the websites or by phone.
Fry’s Spring Station and Shadwell’s also plan to be open for indoor dining and will be adhering to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s guidelines for pandemic safety. They will require guests and employees alike to wear masks and observe proper physical distancing.
Ivy Provisions, open for takeout from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2206 Ivy Road, is back with many of its popular sandwiches, hot breakfast items and homemade salads, dips and spreads. Its espresso bar options have expanded, so look for specialty coffee drinks. Beer, wine and local Waterbird cocktails all can be added to your online orders. Get all the details at eatativp.com.
Shadwell’s has opened for indoor dining from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 1791 Richmond Road. Lunch and dinner service are available.
There’s a new “Southern-fresh” menu of comfort foods. Look for coffee-rubbed Double-H Farm pork loin with pimento cheese grits, sauteed green beans and smoked pork jus; the Hotlanta chicken sandwich with chef Paul Skipp’s signature hot sauce, lettuce, mayonnaise and pickles on a brioche bun; and a greens-and-grains salad with farro, red and golden beets, roasted sweet potatoes, toasted pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, goat’s cheese and maple vinaigrette. Learn more at eatat shadwells.com.
Fry’s Spring Station is serving stone-fired pizzas, appetizers and salads and a limited menu of desserts, wines and beers for online ordering. Look for first-come, first-served seating on the front patio from 4 to 9 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Starting Feb. 9, 2021, indoor seating will resume. Find the details at eatatfrys.com.
Keep an eye out on Facebook and Instagram for updates. And if you’re going to be in the Shenandoah Valley, F&B Restaurant Management also has reopened Augusta Kitchen in Fishersville for takeout, curbside delivery and limited-capacity indoor dining. For information, go to AugustaKitchen.com.
Vertical tastingDuCard Vineyards in Etlan is presenting a Vertical Tasting of its Petit Verdot vintages from 2011 to the present at 2 p.m. Sunday.
During the event, you’ll get to sample the different vintages and learn how such factors as weather conditions and winemaking choices shaped the resulting wines.
Admission is $49 per person; Wine Club members can expect a discount. Seating is limited, and reservations are required in advance at ducardvineyards.com.
