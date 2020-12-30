Buzz Bites: Raising Cane's is hitting the road in new food trucks

This week’s Buzz Bites has the latest on a new food truck option and the remaining days of a Christmas season fundraiser.

At Raising Cane’sIf you’ve always wanted to get chicken fingers and fixings from a food truck with a disco ball, Raising Cane’s has you covered. New food trucks will hit the road early in the new year.

Designed by Cruising Kitchens, the new food trucks will hit the road in the spring to stop by music festivals, hospitals, community centers, sporting events and other places where people happen to like eating chicken. Fans — make that Caniacs — will notice all kinds of clever details from tiger-print seats to hood ornaments to disco ball hubcaps.

If you’re a fan of the Motor Trend Channel, you may have seen a segment on the new victuals vehicles on the season finale of “Built for Business” on Christmas Eve.

The fun is all leading up to the restaurant chain’s 25th anniversary, which is coming up in August.

At Nelson 151Four dates remain in Nelson 151’s 11th annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser, which is raising money to help the Nelson County Pantry. Over the years, the initiative has raised and donated more than $25,000 to local nonprofits that help neighbors in Nelson.

Plan to stop by Blue Toad Hard Cider on Thursday, Veritas Vineyard & Winery on Friday, Hill Top Berry Farm on Saturday and Flying Fox Vineyard on Sunday, because a portion of each day’s sales will go toward helping the pantry feed more than 700 local residents each month. Get all the details at nelson151.com.

