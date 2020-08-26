Buzz Bites: Quick snack takes from a variety of favorite places

This week’s Buzz Bites offers a tapas menu of sorts: a series of small bites of good news from local eateries.

Oatmilk at Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is now among the first quick-service restaurants to add oatmilk to daily offerings. Planet Oat Oatmilk offers a plant-based, vegan-friendly, gluten-free alternative to other beverages.

Customers may request oatmilk instead of milk, cream or almond milk in hot, iced and frozen coffee drinks, including chai and matcha lattes. It also is available in the new Iced Oatmilk Latte.

UVa gets its own box

Bojangles’ is serving up chicken, biscuits and sides in a limited-run University of Virginia Big Bo Box. The Cavaliers join 11 other teams in the 2020 series of sports-spirited boxes.

Also getting their own box designs will be the University of Alabama, Clemson University, East Tennessee State University, James Madison University, University of Georgia, University of South Carolina and Western Carolina University.

There’s also a box honoring the Carolina Panthers, which is Charlotte-based Bojangles’ NFL home team.