Buzz Bites: Quick snack takes from a variety of favorite places

This week’s Buzz Bites offers a tapas menu of sorts: a series of small bites of good news from local eateries.
Oatmilk at Dunkin’
Dunkin’ is now among the first quick-service restaurants to add oatmilk to daily offerings. Planet Oat Oatmilk offers a plant-based, vegan-friendly, gluten-free alternative to other beverages.
Customers may request oatmilk instead of milk, cream or almond milk in hot, iced and frozen coffee drinks, including chai and matcha lattes. It also is available in the new Iced Oatmilk Latte.
UVa gets its own box
Bojangles’ is serving up chicken, biscuits and sides in a limited-run University of Virginia Big Bo Box. The Cavaliers join 11 other teams in the 2020 series of sports-spirited boxes.
Also getting their own box designs will be the University of Alabama, Clemson University, East Tennessee State University, James Madison University, University of Georgia, University of South Carolina and Western Carolina University.
There’s also a box honoring the Carolina Panthers, which is Charlotte-based Bojangles’ NFL home team.
New teams getting their own Big Bo Boxes this season are the University of North Carolina Wilmington and East Carolina University.
Sedona makes the list
Sedona Taphouse Restaurants has landed on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, along with parent company DJB Hospitality Holding Co. Inc.
Known for its craft beers, craft cocktails, steaks and seafood, Sedona Taphouse got its start in Midlothian nine years ago. Its Charlottesville location at 1035 Millmont St. is one of 13 locations in eight states.
A toast to Monticello AVA
The Monticello American Viticultural Area has paced sixth in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. It was one of only two East Coast wine regions to make the list. Learn more at visitcharlottesville.org.
Supporting children’s transplant program
Panera Bread has made a $180,000 donation to UVa Children’s to support the hospital’s children’s organ transplant program. The money was collected during Panera Bread’s Change for Children campaign at 16 Virginia locations.
