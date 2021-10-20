Buzz Bites: New place in Crozet is the bee's knees

This week’s Buzz Bites will serve up something sweet, some news about local creators of adult beverages and a few early Halloween options.

At Hive & HoneybeeHive & Honeybee has relocated its e-commerce operation to Crozet, which puts customers closer to all kinds of honeybee-related products. Think Pepper-Infused Honey, Lavender-Infused Honey and, of course, Bourbon-Infused Honey.

Look for sugar scrubs, bath salts, soaps with beeswax and raw honey and even some handcrafted bee-themed jewelry.

The company has partnerships with more than 34 like-minded small women-owned and veteran-owned firm. Delivery is free to Crozet; economical delivery is available for Albemarle, Nelson and Augusta counties. Get all the particulars online at hiveandhoneybee.com.

We need a little LevityCastle Hill Cider in Keswick has released a vintage of Levity for the first time since 2017. Levity gets its start from a blend of cider apples fermented underground in terracotta qvevri that were handcrafted in the Republic of Georgia. Castle Hill is the only commercial cidery in the nation creating cider this way.

Head to the Tasting Room to try it for yourself, and learn all the details of the process at castlehillcider.com/levity.