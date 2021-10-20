Buzz Bites: New place in Crozet is the bee's knees

This week’s Buzz Bites will serve up something sweet, some news about local creators of adult beverages and a few early Halloween options.
At Hive & HoneybeeHive & Honeybee has relocated its e-commerce operation to Crozet, which puts customers closer to all kinds of honeybee-related products. Think Pepper-Infused Honey, Lavender-Infused Honey and, of course, Bourbon-Infused Honey.
Look for sugar scrubs, bath salts, soaps with beeswax and raw honey and even some handcrafted bee-themed jewelry.
The company has partnerships with more than 34 like-minded small women-owned and veteran-owned firm. Delivery is free to Crozet; economical delivery is available for Albemarle, Nelson and Augusta counties. Get all the particulars online at hiveandhoneybee.com.
We need a little LevityCastle Hill Cider in Keswick has released a vintage of Levity for the first time since 2017. Levity gets its start from a blend of cider apples fermented underground in terracotta qvevri that were handcrafted in the Republic of Georgia. Castle Hill is the only commercial cidery in the nation creating cider this way.
Head to the Tasting Room to try it for yourself, and learn all the details of the process at castlehillcider.com/levity.
At Devils BackboneThe inaugural Backbone Lumberjack Classic starts at noon Saturday and serves up six different events that’ll introduce visitors to some true cut-ups. Head to Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub& Meadows in Roseland.
Men will compete in the springboard chop and hot saw categories, and women will compete in the stock saw event. Team events include Double Buck and Jack and Jill. Both men and women can take part in underhand chop and standing block chop competitions.
The family-friendly event is free. Please leave pets at home. Learn more at dbbrewingcompany.com.
Digital passportThe Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau has created Historic Vines, New Roots. The new marketing campaign will focus on the area’s award-winning wineries, tying in local history and culture along the way.
A new digital passport created in partnership with the Monticello Wine Trail gives visitors the chance to check in at 10 of almost 30 participating wineries on the trail; after completing the 10th, the visitor gets a complimentary wine glass.
At Dunkin’Dunkin’ will be serving its new Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato through Nov. 2. The Halloween-season treat blends espresso with chocolate and peanut butter flavors.
Fans can head to dunkindoor.com to seek chances to win the new beverage or a Spider Donut, which is an orange-iced yeast doughnut topped with a glazed chocolate Munchkins doughnut-hole treat.
At Prince MichelHead to princemichel.com to make reservations for the Harvest Pairing event from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Prince Michel Vineyard & Winery in Leon. Appetizers will be paired with a selection of complementary Prince Michel wines.
Admission is $35; Wine Club members get in for $30.
Also at Prince MichelIt’s not too soon to make reservations on Eventbrite for the Haunted Wine Tour at Prince Michel. Tours will be offered at 1:30, 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m. Oct. 31.
Winemaker Brad Hansen and a special guest will bring visitors to four different locations for four wines — and four ghost stories.
Admission is $10; Wine Club and Brew Club members get in for free. Go to princemichel.com for all the particulars.