Buzz Bites: Make up for lost time with your carnival cuisine favorites
Buzz Bites: Make up for lost time with your carnival cuisine favorites

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with an event filled with the fair foods you’ve been craving all summer.

The Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department had to cancel its annual fair as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enter the Fair Food Takeout event, set for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 through 16 at K&M Lawn, Garden & Arborist in Culpeper and featuring fair specialties by Cole Shows Amusements.

Each day, visitors can find funnel cakes, Italian sausages, cheesesteaks, gyros, chicken pitas, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fries, corn dogs, fried Oreos, candy apples, popcorn, cotton candy and freshly squeezed lemonade — all ready to take home and enjoy in safety. Part of the proceeds will go to the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department.

Virtual beer festival

Although the Virginia Museum of History & Culture cannot present its fourth annual BrewHaHa in person this year, thanks to the pandemic, it’s offering beer lovers ideas for creating festivities of their own at home.

Start by ordering Virginia brews from past BrewHaHa vendors. Local choices include Blue Mountain Brewery, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Devils Backbone Brewing Company, South Street Brewery, Starr Hill Brewery, Three Notch’d Brewing Company and Wild Wolf Brewing Company.

River City Band provides the live music for the festival each year, and its music can be streamed through reverbnation.com.

Get more ideas online at VirginiaHistory.com or cal (804) 340-1800. If you post photos of your festivities to Facebook or Instagram, remember to tag @VirginiaHistory; on Twitter, tag @VirginiaMuseum.

