Buzz Bites: Local eats arrive through new supper club, drive-through markets, gift cards

This week’s Buzz Bites starts with a weeknight-friendly take on the supper club concept that doesn’t require dressing to the nines and hiring a sitter. Unless, of course, that’s what you feel like doing.
C-ville Supper ClubThe new C-ville Supper Club is accepting orders until noon Thursday for pickup or delivery on Friday. The latest local solution to the family dinner doldrum dilemma offers online ordering of three to four entree selections each week and a variety of sides to meet many tastes. There’s an order minimum of two main selections, but one of those can be switched for three sides.
Options for gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian diets are on the menu. This week’s main dishes include kale ravioli with mushroom-onion cream sauce; corn tortilla empanada with mushroom chimichurri filling, tangy slaw and cilantro sauce; Moroccan chicken tagine with couscous and roasted red peppers; and Vietnamese pork shoulder with pineapple slaw.
Sides include kale Caesar salad, roasted beet salad, roasted cauliflower, lemon-garlic grilled broccoli, bechamel mac and cheese, potato leek soup and butternut squash soup, just to name just a few.
Dessert options include chocolate chip cookies, lemon bars and pistachio blondies.
The new club is presented by the restaurant group that includes Bizou, Bang!, Luce and The Space Downtown.
To learn more about the meals and the program, go to cvillesupperclub.com, email cvillesupperclub@gmail.com or call (434) 234-7820.
Local Food HubAfter a brief break from Dec. 19 to Jan. 7, the Local Food Hub will keep its drive-through markets open into 2021. The drive-through markets began as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, offering small farms an opportunity to sell foods and other items directly to customers in a safe environment while school cafeterias, restaurants and traditional farmers markets were closed.
Food isn’t the only attraction; such gift items as handmade jewelry, salad dressing kits and wreath kits are included. Food trucks also offer ready-to-eat meals at many of the markets.
All kinds of local businesses take part in the market, including Agriberry, Back Pocket Provisions, Bellair Farm, Caromont Farm, Clover Top Creamery, Carter Mountain Orchard, delli Carpini, Forking Creations, Free Union Grass Farm, Gathered Threads, Gillispie’s County Line, good phyte foods, Foresthill Firewood, JAM According to Daniel, Fairweather Farm, Little Hat Creek Farm, Lone Light Coffee, MarieBette Cafe and Bakery, Millstream Farm, Mountain Culture Kombucha, Sussex Farm, Sweet Greens Farm, Elysium Honey Company, Wandering River, Twenty Paces, Pachamama Peru and The Pie Chest.
Ordering will resume Jan. 7 for the Jan. 13 market. For details, go to localfoodhub.org/market.
To give or to keepThe Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville’s new Downtown Cville gift cards, offered in physical and electronic formats, can be used for shopping, wellness, arts, music, culture and, of course, dining in downtown Charlottesville. The Bebedero, Citizen Burger Bar, Champion Brewing Company, Rapture and other favorites are included.
Get all the details at downtowncharlottesville.com/giftcard. A new self-service kiosk also is available inside York Place, next to Grit Coffee, if you’d rather pick them up in person.
At The MarketsThe Markets of Tiger Fuel Company have launched a new campaign as part of its The Market Rewards loyalty program to help the Charlottesville City Schools PTO Reopening Fund.
Through March 31, folks who have signed up for the loyalty program have the option of turning over 250 points accrued through purchases of fuel, food and merchandise into cash and donate $1 to the city schools. Tiger Fuel will match each $1 donation.
PTO Reopening Fund leaders will determine how best to use the funds to help students meet a variety of needs for home technology and learning aids, supplies, supplemental food, fees for Virtual Learning Centers and other services. Learn more at tigerfuelmarkets.com/rewards, or download The Market Rewards app for iPhone or Android.
At Montpelier
Through Dec. 21, James Madison’s Montpelier is heading up a holiday food drive to benefit Orange County’s Love Outreach Food Pantry. Drop off donations of nonperishable foods at the Exchange Cafe at the David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.
The Food Pantry specifically seeks cereal, soup and pancake mixes, peanut butter and jelly, tuna, Hamburger Helper, rice, dried and canned beans, macaroni and cheese, pasta, pasta sauces, beef stew, tomato sauce, soup, chili, canned fruit, gelatin, pudding, powdered canned drinks and all kinds of canned vegetables. There also will be a donation box for people who’d rather make cash donations.
Your donations will help the Food Pantry run its drive-through service to send families home with the food they need and a delivery service for homebound neighbors and those without transportation. The pantry serves neighbors in the Orange, Gordonsville, Unionville and Rhoadesville areas. Get all the particulars at montpelier.org.
At Devils Backbone
If the pandemic has crushed your plans for moving out of your parents’ home, or even sent you back after you’d been out on your own, Devils Backbone Brewing Company feels your pain. The Nelson County purveyors of Ready to Drink cocktails is offering a sweepstakes to help you vie for a custom bar fridge and $5,000 to create your dream space.
Check out the details at dbbrwingcompany.com/rtl. To enter, you’ll be asked to create a Pinterest vision board, pin some decor or apparel from Devils Backbone that would look great in your dream digs, follow Devils Backbone on Pinterest, and fill out a submission form.
In the meantime, give Orange Smash and Vodka Mule a try, and think positive thoughts about a space you can call your own.
Changing of the guard
Hank Heyming is the new owner and CEO of Blue Ridge Bucha, which was founded by Kate and Ethan Zuckerman and moved to a full production facility and taproom in Waynesboro in 2018.
Heyming will continue to serve as managing director of Trolley Venture Partners in Richmond, a venture capital fund he co-founded, while helping Blue Ridge Bucha’s kombucha products reach new audiences across the region and beyond. The Zuckermans plan to enjoy some family time before diving into new entrepreneurial endeavors.
Learn more at blueridgebucha.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!