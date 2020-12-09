Buzz Bites: Local eats arrive through new supper club, drive-through markets, gift cards

To give or to keepThe Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville’s new Downtown Cville gift cards, offered in physical and electronic formats, can be used for shopping, wellness, arts, music, culture and, of course, dining in downtown Charlottesville. The Bebedero, Citizen Burger Bar, Champion Brewing Company, Rapture and other favorites are included.

Get all the details at downtowncharlottesville.com/giftcard. A new self-service kiosk also is available inside York Place, next to Grit Coffee, if you’d rather pick them up in person.

At The MarketsThe Markets of Tiger Fuel Company have launched a new campaign as part of its The Market Rewards loyalty program to help the Charlottesville City Schools PTO Reopening Fund.

Through March 31, folks who have signed up for the loyalty program have the option of turning over 250 points accrued through purchases of fuel, food and merchandise into cash and donate $1 to the city schools. Tiger Fuel will match each $1 donation.