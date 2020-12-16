Buzz Bites: Grocery cards, food relief and a little wine with that holiday movie

This week's Buzz Bites has the latest on a grocery card program to help neighbors in need and a variety of new wine selections.
Grocery help
The Chris Long Foundation's Grub4Good program is making sure 100 local families will have better access to food this winter, thanks to weekly grocery gift cards. The foundation is teaming up with Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to make it happen.
More than $35,000 in grocery gift cards will be distributed over a six-week period that'll end Jan. 28, 2021. Learn more about the foundation and its work — including its recent Winter R.E.N. (Response to Essential Needs Drive-Through) event with Charlottesville City Schools and United Way of Greater Charlottesville — at chrislongfoundation.org.
Dairy Market opens
Dairy Market's soft-opening phase began Dec. 15 in the former Monticello Dairy building at 946 Grady Ave., and the new market hall already has 16 merchants. Some spaces already are open; others will open their doors in the coming days and weeks.
Already open are Angelic's Kitchen and Catering, CHIMM St., Dino's Wood-Fired Pizza & Rotisserie Chicken, Eleva Coffee, Moo Thru and Take It Away Sandwich Shop; other options include Bee Conscious Baking Company, Manila Street, Springhouse Sundries, Starr Hill Brewery and The Milkman's Bar.
Dairy Market will be opening at 50% capacity, in keeping with pandemic health protocols. You won't be seeing beverage stations and buffets, and face coverings are required. It will be closed on Dec. 25.
Go to dairymarketcville.com for all the particulars.
End of the season
Sunday is the final day of the season at the Farm Market at Chiles Peach Orchard. Last-minute curbside pickup and physically distanced shopping is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until then.
Get all the details at chilespeachorchard.com. The website also has tips for freezing the orchard's pies and apple cider doughnuts so you can enjoy them on a cold, snowy day with hot coffee and cider. And to schedule curbside service, dial (434) 823-1583.
Feeding neighbors
Castle Hill Cider raised $15,000 on Giving Tuesday, which Kroger matched through its "Zero Hunger/Zero Waste" initiative to create a $30,000 donation to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. The drive was part of Castle Hill's ongoing work during the pandemic to raise funds to fight hunger during tough times.
Castle Hill is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. For details, go to castlehillcider.com.
Bonefish's new wine
Bonefish Grill is toasting its 20th anniversary with Weedon Island Wine Blend, a limited-edition, private-label wine created in partnership with Halter Ranch Vineyards.
The new white wine gets its name from Weedon Island Preserve, a 3,000-acre natural area near Tampa Bay. It's near the site of Bonefish's first restaurant, near St. Petersburg, Florida. With flavors of white peach, melon and nectarine, it is designed to pair well with seafood dishes.
Learn more at bonefishgrill.com.
Wine for the times
Back in July, the Hallmark Channel teamed up with Wines That Rock to release Jingle and Joy, the inaugural Hallmark Channel Wines. If you've been watching the channel's steady stream of Christmas-themed movies lately, you've got two new Hallmark Channel Wines selections to toast all those holiday relationships with — Love and Blush.
Love, a smooth red blend, offers aromas of blackberries, blueberries and a bit of spice. Blush is a rose with notes of white peach, strawberries and watermelon.
To order bottles in packs of two, four or six, or in a case of 12, go to HallmarkChannelWines.com.
Tea time
And if stress reduction just might be your cup of tea right about now, the names of two new sips in the Lipton RealiTEAS wellness line might give you a chuckle. Keep an eye out for 24/7 Sweatpants Season and All I Want for Christmas is a Better 2021.
Two of last year's favorites are back, too — Whole Lotta Holiday Cookies and Silent Night Sleepless Night.
