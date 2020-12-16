Buzz Bites: Grocery cards, food relief and a little wine with that holiday movie

Bonefish Grill is toasting its 20th anniversary with Weedon Island Wine Blend, a limited-edition, private-label wine created in partnership with Halter Ranch Vineyards.

The new white wine gets its name from Weedon Island Preserve, a 3,000-acre natural area near Tampa Bay. It's near the site of Bonefish's first restaurant, near St. Petersburg, Florida. With flavors of white peach, melon and nectarine, it is designed to pair well with seafood dishes.

Learn more at bonefishgrill.com.

Wine for the times

Back in July, the Hallmark Channel teamed up with Wines That Rock to release Jingle and Joy, the inaugural Hallmark Channel Wines. If you've been watching the channel's steady stream of Christmas-themed movies lately, you've got two new Hallmark Channel Wines selections to toast all those holiday relationships with — Love and Blush.

Love, a smooth red blend, offers aromas of blackberries, blueberries and a bit of spice. Blush is a rose with notes of white peach, strawberries and watermelon.

To order bottles in packs of two, four or six, or in a case of 12, go to HallmarkChannelWines.com.

Tea time