Buzz Bites: Grease is not the word when it comes to holiday safety

This Thanksgiving edition of Buzz Bites includes an annual grease safety message, an award-winning cider and a glance at some holiday dining opportunities.
‘Cease the grease’Thanksgiving is the traditional start of the holiday cooking season, and it’s time for the Albemarle County Service Authority’s annual reminder to the community to refrain from pouring oils, greases and other fatty substances down the drain to harden and cause nasty clogs.
The service authority’s “cease the grease” campaign offers alternatives to dumping lipids down the drain to gunk up the works. For instance, if you’re hoping to reuse strongly flavored grease from cooking bacon or game, let it cool and then transfer it to a container that can be sealed and stored in your refrigerator. If the grease you’re left with isn’t something you want to reuse, pour it into an empty can once it cools, cover it with aluminum foil and store it until it hardens. Once it had hardened, you can discard it safely.
Deep-frying your turkey? You’ll need to let the oil cool before pouring it carefully back into its box and taking it to a local recycling location for disposal. If there isn’t a box because you used oil you already had on hand, find a sealable container. No container? Allow the oil to cool completely and harden so you can scoop it out and throw it away.
Get more tips and details at serviceauthority.org.
Coffee at SheetzStarting Friday, Sheetz is offering a new holiday coffee program that’ll serve up one free self-serve coffee per customer each week through Jan. 22, 2021.
The free-coffee deal will be uploaded to each MySheetz Cardholder’s account every Friday; you’ll have a week to redeem it.
The new program replaces the previous practice of offering customers a free cup of freshly brewed coffee on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at a time when it’s safer not to be crowding into stores — even for free coffee. Learn more at sheetz.com.
At Castle Hill CiderCastle Hill Cider was named a 2020 Made in Virginia Winner for its Terrestrial 2019, a dry blend of crab and heirloom apples with citrus notes.
The editors of Virginia Living received more than 200 entries from makers across the state, which set a new record, and selected a biggest-ever batch of 38 winners. Learn more at VirginiaLiving.com.
At Bonefish GrillBonefish Grill is closed on Thanksgiving Day, but it will reopen Friday with a variety of seasonal favorites, including Risotto Del Mar. Then there’s Dynamite Salmon, which tops wood-grilled salmon with a creamy spinach, mushroom and lump crab topping.
The Winter White Cosmo includes vodka, Cointreau, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, white cranberry juice and fresh lime juice.
The restaurant also is offering Family Bundles, which include salad, family-style sides and freshly baked cookies, for $30.
