Buzz Bites: Grease is not the word when it comes to holiday safety

This Thanksgiving edition of Buzz Bites includes an annual grease safety message, an award-winning cider and a glance at some holiday dining opportunities.

‘Cease the grease’Thanksgiving is the traditional start of the holiday cooking season, and it’s time for the Albemarle County Service Authority’s annual reminder to the community to refrain from pouring oils, greases and other fatty substances down the drain to harden and cause nasty clogs.

The service authority’s “cease the grease” campaign offers alternatives to dumping lipids down the drain to gunk up the works. For instance, if you’re hoping to reuse strongly flavored grease from cooking bacon or game, let it cool and then transfer it to a container that can be sealed and stored in your refrigerator. If the grease you’re left with isn’t something you want to reuse, pour it into an empty can once it cools, cover it with aluminum foil and store it until it hardens. Once it had hardened, you can discard it safely.