Buzz Bites: Girl Scout cookie season has a new look this year

Once you’ve set out cookies for Santa, it’s time to start thinking about ordering cookies from local Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline members.

The 2020-2021 Girl Scout cookie season has started, and Scouts are taking orders now for cookies that will be delivered in mid-January. Cookies will be made available via drive-through events, doorstep drop-offs and a cookie delivery service that’s scheduled to be unveiled on Jan. 12. This season, entrepreneurial girls will be coming up with creative ways to connect customers to their favorite cookies in safety.

It’ll also be possible to buy cookies online through Digital Cookie. Find out about this feature by speaking with a Scout.

New this year will be Cookie Gift Certificates, which can be bought through Jan. 14 by emailing info@gsvsc.org or dialing (540) 777-5100.

Cookies will sell for $5 per box. Learn all about the sale at gsvsc.org.

Move over, gift

cards; buy bondsYou may be accustomed to the idea of buying bonds to fund school construction or a more secure retirement. But how about restaurant bonds? The Wool Factory is coming out with a new gift certificate that will increase in value the longer you hang onto it.