Buzz Bites: Don't let ghost pepper doughnut scare you

Move over, pumpkin spice. There's a new spice in town — just for doughnut lovers.

Dunkin' has added its new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut to its Halloween offerings. The yeast doughnut comes with a strawberry icing flavored with cayenne and ghost pepper and finished with red sanding sugar.

The new sweet-heat treat will be hanging around until December, so get all the details at DunkinDonuts.com.

Dunkin' also is offering Halloween DIY Dunkin' Donut Decorating Kits that come with yeast or cake doughnuts and packages of orange, black and white icing, plus three kinds of sprinkle blends. Families can team up to customize their own seasonal treats, and grownups can turn a work-from-home coffee break into an art project.

And the Spider Donut is back for Halloween season. The orange-iced doughnut comes with a glazed Munchkin doughnut hole, eight legs made of chocolate drizzle and eyes of white icing.

