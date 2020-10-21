Buzz Bites: Don't let ghost pepper doughnut scare you

Move over, pumpkin spice. There's a new spice in town — just for doughnut lovers.
Dunkin' has added its new Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut to its Halloween offerings. The yeast doughnut comes with a strawberry icing flavored with cayenne and ghost pepper and finished with red sanding sugar.
The new sweet-heat treat will be hanging around until December, so get all the details at DunkinDonuts.com.
Dunkin' also is offering Halloween DIY Dunkin' Donut Decorating Kits that come with yeast or cake doughnuts and packages of orange, black and white icing, plus three kinds of sprinkle blends. Families can team up to customize their own seasonal treats, and grownups can turn a work-from-home coffee break into an art project.
And the Spider Donut is back for Halloween season. The orange-iced doughnut comes with a glazed Munchkin doughnut hole, eight legs made of chocolate drizzle and eyes of white icing.
Meet Chefbot
Kroger is introducing the first generation of a new artificial-intelligence-fueled Twitter recipe tool that will help people make the most of the groceries they've just stored in the fridge.
Chefbot helps fight food waste and mealtime routine boredom at the same time. First, snap a photo of three ingredients from your refrigerator or pantry. Then, tweet the photo to @KrogerChefbot. Chefbot will respond within a matter of seconds with a list of recipe recommendations from the Kroger.com recipe stash that will put those three ingredients to good use.
Turning meal preparation into a game or challenge is another way to help get family members involved in dinner planning who ordinarily don't participate, and it's a way to stimulate some creative thinking in the kitchen. If you've been trying to get your children interested in planning and cooking meals together, see what combinations of ingredients they can suggest for the Chefbot challenge. Chefbot has access to almost 2,000 ingredients and 20,000 recipes, so there are plenty of mathematical possibilities for solutions to weeknight dinner dilemmas.
Learn more about Chefbot at Kroger.com.
Jane Dunlap Sathe is the features editor for The Daily Progress. Contact her at (434) 978-7249 or jsathe@dailyprogress.com
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!