Buzz Bites: Check out creative responses to pandemic, plus honors and more

A live virtual tasting is set for 3 p.m. Thursday on Instagram, and if you’d like to sneak a taste ahead of time, you can buy it online at vadistillery.com.

Fans can try it in a new cocktail kit, which is available to Virginia residents for $69.99 on the website. Virginia Distillery Company teamed up with Pratt Standard Cocktail Co. to develop two recipes for the Sweater Weather cocktail — one hot, one cold — because we all know how September’s temperatures can go up and down the thermometer.

The kit comes with a 750ml bottle of Cider Cask Virginia-Highland Whisky, a 16-ounce bottle of Pratt Standard Cocktail Co. True Kola Syrup and a recipe card for both hot and cold versions.

Barbecue fundraiser

While the popular Tacos on Tuesday fundraiser at Sarisand Tile is on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, its co-founder has found another way to help the community through good food. That’s because Bill Norton, owner of Rockpile Construction, is a popular pitmaster.