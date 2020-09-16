Buzz Bites: A new chef, seated wine tastings and a brew for candy lovers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This week’s Buzz Bites serves up small bites of what’s going on in the food community.

New head chef

Megan Lipari is the new head chef at Restoration Restaurant in Crozet. Lipari, who arrived in mid-June, will oversee culinary operations at the restaurant and help build the banquet and catering operations for its private-event venue, Restoration Hall.

Lipari most recently worked with chef Jeffrey Smith at Atlanta’s True Food Kitchen, and she has worked with former White House chef Walter Scheib. She brings 13 years of experience in creating locally sourced fare for hotels, restaurants and catering operations.

Restoration is in the Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet. Learn more at restorationcrozet.com.

City Market To-Go

Charlottesville’s City Market To-Go has a new home for the rest of the season. Head to Charlottesville High School’s parking lots from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays to pick up the orders you’ve placed and paid for online from your favorite vendors.