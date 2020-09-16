Buzz Bites: A new chef, seated wine tastings and a brew for candy lovers

This week’s Buzz Bites serves up small bites of what’s going on in the food community.
New head chef
Megan Lipari is the new head chef at Restoration Restaurant in Crozet. Lipari, who arrived in mid-June, will oversee culinary operations at the restaurant and help build the banquet and catering operations for its private-event venue, Restoration Hall.
Lipari most recently worked with chef Jeffrey Smith at Atlanta’s True Food Kitchen, and she has worked with former White House chef Walter Scheib. She brings 13 years of experience in creating locally sourced fare for hotels, restaurants and catering operations.
Restoration is in the Old Trail Golf Club in Crozet. Learn more at restorationcrozet.com.
City Market To-Go
Charlottesville’s City Market To-Go has a new home for the rest of the season. Head to Charlottesville High School’s parking lots from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays to pick up the orders you’ve placed and paid for online from your favorite vendors.
Orders must be placed and paid for by 10 a.m. Thursdays at https://charlottesvillecitymarket.luluslocalfood.com/. Enter the CHS parking lot through the Grove Road entrance near the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center. Remain in your car, and your order will be brought to you. It isn’t possible to walk in and buy things on Saturday, so be sure to place your orders by the Thursday deadline.
Seated wine tastings
DuCard Vineyards has retooled its seated tasting program to keep the fun in line with COVID-19 prevention guidelines. Make reservations in advance at ducardvineyards.com for tastings of flights of wines in the Shenandoah Room at 1, 2:30 or 4 p.m. Sunday.
The wines will be discussed, and participants will have opportunities to ask questions. Attendance is limited to four or five groups of up to six guests each, which will be seated far apart for proper social distancing.
The tasting is $40 per person, plus tax. For information, call (540) 923-4206.
Farm tour fun
The 23rd annual Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The self-guided driving tour is available rain or shine, although some of the activities won’t be offered if there’s rain. Download the brochure at culpeperfarmtour.com.
Candy meets craft beer
Sheetz has teamed up with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery to create Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring, a new tart ale with a subtle hop flavor that’s brewed with Sheetz’s watermelon gummy ring candies.
Local fans can find it at 1517 University Ave., 332 Madison Road in Orange, 2902 S. Seminole Trail in Madison, 5504 Germanna Highway in Locust Grove, 7020 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville and 135 Market St. in Zion Crossroads. It’s also available at 726 Tinkling Spring Road in Fishersville, 2870 Stuarts Draft Highway in Stuarts Draft, 1250 Richmond Ave. in Staunton and 2156 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. To get a complete list of locations carrying the new brew, visit sheetz.com/beerproject.
