Buzz Bites: A national beer award and a pre-Thanksgiving food drive

This week’s Buzz Bites include national honors for a local brewery and the third in a series of Fluvanna County food drives.

At Random RowRandom Row Brewing Company picked up a bronze medal in the Juicy/Hazy Pale Ale category at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival for its Mosaic Pale Ale.

Mosaic Pale Ale is a low-bitterness, hazy pale ale with tropical fruit and citrus notes. The beer also won a gold medal in 2019 and an honorable mention medal in 2020 at the Virginia Craft Brewers Cup.

The Great American Beer Festival presented gold, silver and bronze medals during a virtual ceremony Oct. 16 on The Brewing Network. Beers in 91 categories covering 170 different styles of beer took home honors. Judges evaluated 8.806 entries from 1,720 breweries from all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Pre-Thanksgiving food driveThe Fluvanna Rotary is seeking donations of nonperishable foods at its third Lake Monticello food drive. Food donations will be picked up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at residents’ mailboxes for the Fluvanna MACAA food bank, so start planning soon to make Thanksgiving and the holiday season a little easier on neighbors in need during the pandemic.