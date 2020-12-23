BozART collective toasts 25 years of creativity, collaboration

In 1995, a group of 12 women opened an art gallery at 108 Second St. NW. What started as a space where art fans could find paintings, sculpture, ceramics and prints became a place where artists could get the feedback and support they needed to thrive and excel.
Heady times followed hard work, with a growing following and a move to a gallery space on the Downtown Mall. That location became a popular backdrop for community art programs and what seemed like an endless parade of First Fridays events that gave local art lovers a chance to savor new exhibitions.
Even after BozART’s members decided to close the gallery space in 2014, they chose to stick together as a collective and encourage each other to pursue the art that moved them, no matter what the economy had in mind. They changed their group’s name from BozART Gallery to BozART Fine Art Collective but kept their mission to keep each other strong as they reached for more.
And now, as a tumultuous 2020 comes to a close, BozART is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Fans may be wearing masks, keeping their distance from each other and making reservations during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they’re still drawn to the works BozART’s members exhibit in the Charlottesville area and the Shenandoah Valley.
“We’re very grateful that the community has been so supportive,” artist Julia Kindred said.
In the 1990s, the fledgling BozART joined McGuffey Art Center, Second Street Gallery and Gallery Neo in coordinating opening receptions for new monthly exhibitions on the first Friday of each month so viewers could stroll from space to space and see what local artists were creating. First Fridays became a destination for art fans of every experience level and medium preference.
These days, BozART has about 160 total members, and 20 to 25 artists are active at any given time. Its success results from “the membership being cooperative and having the philosophy of supporting each and every one of each other,” Kindred said. Mutual support made all the difference, whether the Great Recession was closing galleries left and right or an individual artist was considering taking the leap to turn a cherished pursuit of expression into a business.
“We lead a little bit of a lonely life,” Kindred said. “To do visual art, you really need to focus on what you’re working on. This cooperative has always provided support to go out and explore in a different direction.
“I’ve always gotten a lot of energy from the monthly meetings — just talking to everybody and hearing what everybody’s been doing. For me, it’s very uplifting to see how supportive everyone is.”
After BozART closed its Downtown Mall gallery space in 2014, members decided to keep working together as a collective and supporting one another’s efforts. The group changed its name to reflect its more mobile status and started exhibiting in restaurants and Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. And its member artists learned along the way that not only could they find encouragement from each other, but that venues and visitors wanted them to succeed.
“Anywhere that they wanted to support art, we found places that were interested in our art,” Kindred said.
Random Row Brewery is BozART’s customary space these days. Usually, one member’s work is on display there at a time, and members pitch in to help hang their colleagues’ shows.
“That’s an ongoing collaboration with the owners of Random Row,” Kindred said.
In the new year, BozART will show members’ work at Piedmont Place in Crozet in January and February, in addition to its presence at Random Row. Later in 2021, there will be an exhibition at The Center at Belvedere, a show at Unitarian Universalists of Charlottesville and a weekend art fest at The Shops at Stonefield as well.
“In a normal year, we’d set up something every month,” Kindred said. “But we’re not in normal times.”
Art fans still seek out the collective’s members and their work. As the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread and safety guidelines and restrictions changed, viewers showed a willingness to look out for each other’s safety, too.
“We asked people to call first to see if reservations were needed,” Kindred said. “People were very cooperative. It seems as if everybody has been very supportive of being protective about COVID.”
Just as BozART’s earliest members had realized that the solitary nature of their work made it even more important for them to seek out each other’s critiques and perspectives, this year’s widespread closures and limits on gatherings helped homebound fans realize how much they needed art in their lives.
“I think people are hungry for it,” Kindred said. “I think people are feeling a bit lost.”
A future show even may address the ways in which the pandemic has affected the artists and their approach to art. But in the meantime, Kindred said, the silver anniversary offers a moment for gratitude for the sense of community that art creates.