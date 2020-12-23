BozART collective toasts 25 years of creativity, collaboration

In the 1990s, the fledgling BozART joined McGuffey Art Center, Second Street Gallery and Gallery Neo in coordinating opening receptions for new monthly exhibitions on the first Friday of each month so viewers could stroll from space to space and see what local artists were creating. First Fridays became a destination for art fans of every experience level and medium preference.

These days, BozART has about 160 total members, and 20 to 25 artists are active at any given time. Its success results from “the membership being cooperative and having the philosophy of supporting each and every one of each other,” Kindred said. Mutual support made all the difference, whether the Great Recession was closing galleries left and right or an individual artist was considering taking the leap to turn a cherished pursuit of expression into a business.

“We lead a little bit of a lonely life,” Kindred said. “To do visual art, you really need to focus on what you’re working on. This cooperative has always provided support to go out and explore in a different direction.

“I’ve always gotten a lot of energy from the monthly meetings — just talking to everybody and hearing what everybody’s been doing. For me, it’s very uplifting to see how supportive everyone is.”