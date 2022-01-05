Write & Read Community Journals offer chances to reflect and share

Perhaps you’d like to make the path a little easier for parents of newborns by passing along what you’ve learned the hard way. Or maybe there’s a treasured childhood memory that could give someone else a sorely needed belly laugh right about now.
Maybe you’re on the mend from COVID-19, or you’ve helped family members through, and documenting your experiences can help you process them. Or maybe you’d rather share a favorite recipe that never fails to please a crowd and lift your spirits.
A new program from Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is giving Central Virginia residents a chance to dive into the world of journaling. The first 10 volumes to be offered in the Write & Read Community Journals series, which begins this month, will give library patrons of all backgrounds room to think about topics and share their perspectives.
The inaugural topics include “Childhood Memories,” “Poetry,” “Community Sketchbook,” “A Day in My Life,” “Gratitude,” “Coping with COVID,” “Guide for New Parents,” “Citizen Scientists,” “Ideas for the Library” and “Take a Recipe, Share a Recipe.” They provide plenty of room for soaking in diverse perspectives and forging connections with other people at a time when it isn’t always easy to make face-to-face contacts.
“Our mission is to connect people to ideas, information and each other,” said JMRL’s Abby Davis. “It’s a way to tell people they matter, they have a voice, and we recognize those voices.”
At a time when “we’re limping through COVID” and pandemic safety protocols limit in-person gatherings, journaling provides a way to read what others think and experience and share your own ideas from your safe space, Davis said.
If your personality leans more toward the practical than the philosophical, don’t let misconceptions keep you away from the art of journaling. Sharing your nuts-and-bolts wisdom could lighten the load for someone facing challenges you’ve weathered — especially in the sleepless world of late-night earaches and fussy feeders.
“With the ‘Guide for New Parents,’ you might get more hard-core information,” Davis said. “You’re reading about what other new parents have experienced, and parents can share tips on local resources.” Even excellent sources of parenting tips can take a more generalized view to accommodate different needs, so getting more experienced parents’ feedback about specific services close to home can simplify tasks and save some time when you need it the most.
Journaling isn’t always about words. Many people prefer to express their emotions and document the world as they see it through sketches and drawings. “Community Sketchbook” can share your unique viewpoints directly through line, shape, shade and form. People who like to use a combination of images, verses and prose may find an appealing balance in the pages of a journal.
“It’s not going to be so structured that it would squelch creativity,” Davis said.
Participating in the journals also can help creative people overcome their jitters about sharing their writing and art with others, Davis said.
“I think there’s a huge opportunity for taking the journaling and doing something with it,” she said. “If you’re an aspiring writer or artist, you might want to put your tagline on it.”
Getting started is simple. Go online to jmrl.org and select a journal that resonates with you. The journals will be based at Central Library, but if you’d rather pick yours up at a branch closer to you, you can ask to have it sent there. Once you receive it, you will have about three weeks or so to read, reflect, write and return.
“Part of it is to battle the Zoom fatigue many people have been feeling,” Davis said. Checking out the journals gives patrons the opportunity “to share your own thoughts and feelings, but on your own time.”
Joining a community conversation through journaling may offer a way to leave behind feelings of isolation, too — and reach out, as Davis puts it, “to build something bigger than yourself.”
“The library has always been a place for people to talk to other people,” she said.