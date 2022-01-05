Write & Read Community Journals offer chances to reflect and share

“Our mission is to connect people to ideas, information and each other,” said JMRL’s Abby Davis. “It’s a way to tell people they matter, they have a voice, and we recognize those voices.”

At a time when “we’re limping through COVID” and pandemic safety protocols limit in-person gatherings, journaling provides a way to read what others think and experience and share your own ideas from your safe space, Davis said.

If your personality leans more toward the practical than the philosophical, don’t let misconceptions keep you away from the art of journaling. Sharing your nuts-and-bolts wisdom could lighten the load for someone facing challenges you’ve weathered — especially in the sleepless world of late-night earaches and fussy feeders.

“With the ‘Guide for New Parents,’ you might get more hard-core information,” Davis said. “You’re reading about what other new parents have experienced, and parents can share tips on local resources.” Even excellent sources of parenting tips can take a more generalized view to accommodate different needs, so getting more experienced parents’ feedback about specific services close to home can simplify tasks and save some time when you need it the most.