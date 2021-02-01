Virginia Festival of the Book unveils schedule of more than 40 virtual events

The 27th annual Virginia Festival of the Book will present more than 40 virtual events during this year's event, which will take place from March 13 to 26, mostly over Zoom and Facebook Live.

All events in this year's schedule, which was announced Monday, will be free. Video recordings with transcripts will be available after the live events for viewing on demand.

"Environmental Injustice: Reckoning with American Waste," at 7 p.m. March 20, will bring together authors Kerri Arsenault ("Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains"), Anna Clark ("The Poisoned City: Flint's Water and the American Urban Tragedy") and Catherine Coleman Flowers ("Waste: One Woman's Fight Against America's Dirty Secret") to discuss their investigations into environmental scandals.

"Dark Times & Mercy: John Grisham and Ian Rankin in Conversation" will bring the two authors together at 7 p.m. March 26 to talk about new books, revisiting established characters and all kinds of other topics.

"I See Myself: Diversity in Children's Literature," presented at 4 p.m. March 25 with Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection at the University of Virginia, unites Angela Dominguez, Vashti Harrison and Dub Leffler to talk about the importance of inclusive storytelling and diversity in children's literature.