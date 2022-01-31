 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia Festival of the Book unveils schedule of in-person, virtual events

Tracy Chee

Virginia Festival of the Book guest Tracy Chee is the author of "We Are Not Free," which is this year's Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Same Page Community Read selection.

A blend of in-person and virtual events can be found in the schedule for the Virginia Festival of the Book, which was unveiled Monday afternoon.

The festival, which will take place from March 16 to 20, will include more than 80 free public events. Head to VaBook.org/schedule to browse this year's offerings.

The popular Virginia Writing & Publishing programming track returns March 9 as a pre-festival collection of virtual events for writers looking to get their works published. There also will be a series of virtual school events with authors for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. 

Panel discussions will focus on new works for all ages from a variety of genres.

The headlining events in the works for this year's festival include the following:

■ Author Traci Chee will discuss "We Are Not Free" at 7 p.m. March 17 in the CODE Building during a conversation with Amy Lee-Tai. Her novel for young readers about a group of Nisei, or second-generation Japanese American citizens, whose lives are changed by widespread incarcerations in the U.S. during World War II is this year's Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Same Page Community Read selection. The event, presented in partnership with JMRL Same Page Community Read and sponsored by Dominion Energy and Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional library, is free.

■ Authors Kellye Garrett ("Like a Sister"), Naomi Hirahara ("Clark and Division") and Alma Katsu ("Red Widow") will share new mysteries that explore the phenomenon of sisterhood at 7 p.m. March 18 at Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center. Ellen Crosby will moderate "Crime Wave: Secrets, Sisters and Spies," which is free.

■ "NBF Presents: An Afternoon with the National Book Awards" is planned for 4 p.m. March 19, also at Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center. The event, presented in partnership with the National Book Foundation, is free.

Hannah Oliver Depp will moderate a conversation on ancestors, ghosts and community featuring authors Robert Jones Jr. ("The Prophets," finalist, fiction). Amber McBride ("Me (Moth)," finalist, young people's literature) and Jason Mott ("Hell of a Book," winner, fiction).

■ "Southern Landscapes: Real and Imagined" is scheduled for 7 p.m., March 19 at Paramount Theater. Tickets — $25, or $12 for students — are required and can be purchased online at theparamount.net.

Justin G. Reid will moderate a discussion among authors Ralph Eubanks ("A Place Like Mississippi"), Jocelyn Nicole Johnson ("My Monticello") and Imani Perry ("South to America"). This headliner event will dive into the fact and fiction of the American South and what it means to belong.

■ "Poetry for Today: Readings by Victoria Chang and Rita Dove," presented in partnership with Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards as the closing event for this year's Virginia Festival of the Book, will begin at 3 p.m. March 20 at Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center. Chang received the 2021 Anisfield-Wolf Book Award for "Obit," and Dove is a longtime AWBA juror. Karen Long serves as moderator. 

The AWBA, founded in 1935, is the only juried American book prize that focuses on works addressing racism and diversity. The event is free.

To view the entire festival schedule, go to VaBook.org/schedule

All of the virtual events and most of the in-person events are free and open to the public. Learn more about the festival at VaBook.org, and familiarize yourself with the festival's COVID protocols for in-person events at VaBook.org/policies.

