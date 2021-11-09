Virginia Festival of the Book plans hybrid schedule for 2022

The 28th annual Virginia Festival of the Book is scheduled to take place as a hybrid event from March 16 to 20, 2022.

Festival organizers are planning in-person events at venues in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, plus online-only virtual events that will include speakers who’ll be participating from around the world. Many of the in-person events will be livestreamed and recorded for on-demand viewing.

The virtual events offer accessibility for book fans who cannot attend in person as a result of travel issues, time constraints, mobility needs or other barriers. They also offer an alternative for attendees who wish they could attend two events scheduled for the same time.

The headlining speakers for 2022 and the full schedule of festival programming will be announced in January.

The majority of the in-person events and all of the virtual events will be free. COVID-19 safety protocols are being developed; they are based on evolving public health guidance and will be announced soon.

The festival, a program of Virginia Humanities and the Virginia Center of the Book, offers panel discussions, readings by authors and poets, children’s events and other gatherings to unite readers and writers. To learn more about programming or sponsorship opportunities, go to VaBook.org.