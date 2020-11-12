 Skip to main content
U.S. poet laureate presents public poetry reading Monday on Zoom
U.S. poet laureate presents public poetry reading Monday on Zoom

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will present a public poetry reading on Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday as part of a virtual three-day virtual visit to the University of Virginia.

The 23rd poet laureate's visit is organized by Native American and Indigenous Studies @ UVa and sponsored by UVa's Office of the President and Office of the Vice President and Provost, among others.

Harjo, an internationally acclaimed performer and writer from the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, is the first Native American to serve as the nation's poet laureate. She has written nine books of poetry and won several awards, including the PEN USA Literary Award for Creative-Non-Fiction and the American Book Award.

A saxophonist, Harjo performs with her band, the Arrow Dynamics, and as a solo artist. She has recorded five award-winning CDs.

Harjo recently edited "When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry." The volume includes poems by 160 poets from almost 100 Indigenous nations.

The webinar is free, but registration is required at https://virginia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IuEYYmHoRRmHwCkdV_EqnQ.

