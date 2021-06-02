Summer reads: 20 books to savor this season

“All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake By Tiya Miles, Random House





NONFICTION — Knowing her daughter was about to be sold, Rose, enslaved in 1850s South Carolina, handed her 9-year-old a cotton bag of keepsakes. That heirloom, passed from one generation to the next, led Miles, a MacArthur fellow and historian, to re-create the trajectory of Rose’s descendants. Faced with inadequate records, the author uses the bag’s contents to conjure a mosaic of Black women’s lives during and after slavery. (Available Tuesday)

“Black Buck”By Mateo Askaripour, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

FICTION — Askaripour’s irresistible novel concerns Darren, a young Black man who trades a job at Starbucks for staggering success at an absurd tech start-up. This razor-sharp corporate satire also delves into the thorny issue of race in the modern workplace. As the only Black man in the office, Darren finds himself among colleagues determined to prove how post-racial they are. You can imagine how well that goes.

“Broken (in the Best Possible Way)”By Jenny Lawson, Henry Holt and Co.