Stressbusters: Young readers have a place at book festival
Virginia Festival of the Book logo 2021

The Virginia Festival of the Book has a variety of virtual events with special appeal to young readers, and three of them are scheduled for Sunday.

The Charlottesville Chapter of The Links Incorporated will kick off its 17th annual Celebration of the African American Literary Tradition at 11 a.m. Sunday, Youths from the community will be presenting musical and spoken-word performances. Several authors from the festival will speak about their works and answer questions. Registration is required for the free event.

“Girls in the World: Middle-Grade Fiction,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, will bring together authors Elizabeth Bunce (“How to Get Away with Myrtle”), Hena Khan (“Amina’s Song”) and Angie Smibert (“The Truce”) to talk about their new works. Girls take center stage in these books as they learn to use their voices, stand up for themselves, tackle problems and unite the people around them.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, “BIPOC Voices in Speculative Fiction” teams up Catherine Hernandez (“Crosshairs”) and Jordan Ifueko (“Raybearer”) to talk not only about the works they’ve written for young adult and adult audiences, but also about their own experiences as women of color writing science fiction and fantasy that focuses on characters of color.

Author and illustrator Vashti Harrison will take part in two upcoming events.

At noon Tuesday, Harrison will read from her “Little Dreamers” series of books and and answer pre-submitted questions about her writing and illustrating journey. And at 4 p.m. Thursday, she’ll team up with Angela Dominguez (“Stella Diaz Dreams Big”) and Dub Leffler (“Once There Was a Boy”) for “I See Myself: Diversity in Children’s Literature.”

Learn about the programs and authors at vabook.org, which is where you can register for the events that appeal to you.

