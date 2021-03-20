Stressbusters: Young readers have a place at book festival

The Virginia Festival of the Book has a variety of virtual events with special appeal to young readers, and three of them are scheduled for Sunday.

The Charlottesville Chapter of The Links Incorporated will kick off its 17th annual Celebration of the African American Literary Tradition at 11 a.m. Sunday, Youths from the community will be presenting musical and spoken-word performances. Several authors from the festival will speak about their works and answer questions. Registration is required for the free event.

“Girls in the World: Middle-Grade Fiction,” at 2 p.m. Sunday, will bring together authors Elizabeth Bunce (“How to Get Away with Myrtle”), Hena Khan (“Amina’s Song”) and Angie Smibert (“The Truce”) to talk about their new works. Girls take center stage in these books as they learn to use their voices, stand up for themselves, tackle problems and unite the people around them.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, “BIPOC Voices in Speculative Fiction” teams up Catherine Hernandez (“Crosshairs”) and Jordan Ifueko (“Raybearer”) to talk not only about the works they’ve written for young adult and adult audiences, but also about their own experiences as women of color writing science fiction and fantasy that focuses on characters of color.