Stressbusters: Virtual book launch dives into 'courageous conversations'

Carve out some time Friday afternoon for a virtual book launch by University of Virginia Press.

Author Johnetta Betsch Cole and UVa professor Claudrena Harold will have a conversation about Cole’s new book, “Racism in American Public Life: A Call to Action,” at 2 p.m. Friday.

In her new work, Cole argues that embracing inclusiveness and diversity is an important part of ensuring a healthy society, and she challenges readers to tackle the "courageous conversations” that can lead to lasting change — especially in higher education settings. She illustrates her arguments with examples from her own upbringing under segregation and her experiences as a professor of anthropology.

Cole, president of the National Council of Negro Women, also is co-author of “Gender Talk: The Struggle for Women’s Equality in African American Communities.”

Register in advance for the launch event at https://virginia.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UNIJnTogQLWI7nuCZF9sMQ. You will receive a confirmation email with the information you need to join the webinar.

For information, go to upress.virginia.edu.

