Stressbusters: Same Page program unites readers for 'Brown Girl Dreaming'

For this year’s Same Page program, which begins Monday, community members will be reading and discussing Jacqueline Woodson’s “Brown Girl Dreaming.”
All Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will offer free copies of the book, while supplies last, to make sure everyone can dive into poems about Woodson’s childhood and her growing awareness of the Civil Rights movement.
The Same Page program gives readers a chance to read a book written by an author who will be attending the Virginia Festival of the Book. This year’s festival will take place from March 13 to 26.
At 7 p.m. March 16, “An Evening with Jacqueline Woodson” will bring the author to a live virtual event on Zoom and facebook.com/VaBookFest to talk about “Before the Ever After” and “Red at the Bone,” as well as “Brown Girl Dreaming,” in a conversation with moderator Lisa Woolfork. Go to vabook.org to register.
Woodson also will participate in “‘Before the Ever After’ with Jacqueline Woodson,” a free Zoom event at 2 p.m. March 15; sign up at vabook.org. Woodson’s latest book for young readers is a novel in verse that dives into the physical price that professional athletes pay to reach for their dreams and the ways in which their families are affected. There will be question-and-answer time featuring questions that students have submitted in advance.
Woodson was named a MacArthur Fellow in 2020 for “redefining children’s and young adult literature to encompass more complex issues and reflect the lives of Black children, teenagers and families.” A four-time National Book Award finalist and four-time Newbery Honor winner, she is the author of more than two dozen books. Woodson also is a two-time winner of both the NAACP Image Award and Coretta Scott King Award.
The program is funded by the Art and Jane Hess Fund of the Library Endowment and the Virginia Festival of the Book.
Learn more about Same Page events at jmrl.org/samepage. To pick up a copy of the book, contact your nearest JMRL branch.
