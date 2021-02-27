Stressbusters: Same Page program unites readers for 'Brown Girl Dreaming'

For this year’s Same Page program, which begins Monday, community members will be reading and discussing Jacqueline Woodson’s “Brown Girl Dreaming.”

All Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches will offer free copies of the book, while supplies last, to make sure everyone can dive into poems about Woodson’s childhood and her growing awareness of the Civil Rights movement.

The Same Page program gives readers a chance to read a book written by an author who will be attending the Virginia Festival of the Book. This year’s festival will take place from March 13 to 26.

At 7 p.m. March 16, “An Evening with Jacqueline Woodson” will bring the author to a live virtual event on Zoom and facebook.com/VaBookFest to talk about “Before the Ever After” and “Red at the Bone,” as well as “Brown Girl Dreaming,” in a conversation with moderator Lisa Woolfork. Go to vabook.org to register.