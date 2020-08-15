Stressbusters: New book explores work of Jefferson School's first teacher and principal

A new book released by the Nantucket Historical Association focuses on an abolitionist with Charlottesville ties.
“Disturber of Tradition: A Portrait of Anna Gardner” by Barbara Ann White shares the story of a Massachusetts-based educator, abolitionist, suffragist and writer.
White’s book is the first full-length biography of Anna Gardner, who lived from 1816 to 1901 and served as the first teacher and principal of the Jefferson School in Charlottesville. Gardner also was co-organizer of the 1841 Nantucket Anti-Slavery Convention, and she was among the first women on Nantucket to vote. In the new book, White explores Gardner’s efforts to increase the numbers of professional Black teachers in the South to help ensure high-quality educational opportunities for children.
Gardner also taught in freedmen’s schools in North Carolina and South Carolina after the Civil War, and she published works of poetry and prose.
White also is the author of “A Line in the Sand: The Battle to Integrate Nantucket Public Schools.”
The book is available for $24.95. Learn more online at nantucketmuseumshop.org.
