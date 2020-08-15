Stressbusters: New book explores work of Jefferson School's first teacher and principal

White’s book is the first full-length biography of Anna Gardner, who lived from 1816 to 1901 and served as the first teacher and principal of the Jefferson School in Charlottesville. Gardner also was co-organizer of the 1841 Nantucket Anti-Slavery Convention, and she was among the first women on Nantucket to vote. In the new book, White explores Gardner’s efforts to increase the numbers of professional Black teachers in the South to help ensure high-quality educational opportunities for children.