Stressbusters: Free Comic Book Day gets a pandemic-fueled boost

In a year when the COVID-19 pandemic is shortening many traditional sources of fun and frivolity, one annual event actually will last longer.

Free Comic Book Day is taking on a new stress-fighting identity this year as Free Comic Book November. Starting Monday, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and Telegraph Art & Comics will be joining forces to provide local readers with free comics that’ll appeal to children, teens and adults.

If a little adventure, fantasy, humor and escapism sound good to you right about now, go online to jmrl.org starting Monday and look for the online form, on which you’ll pick out up to five comic books. There will be a variety of options; past years’ titles have included Star Wars, Riverdale, Pokemon, Doctor Who and other favorites.

Then, all you’ll need to do is contact the JMRL library branch closest to you to schedule a contact-free curbside service time to pick them up. Your options include Central Library, Crozet Library, Gordon Avenue Library, Greene County Library, Louisa County Library, Nelson Memorial Library, Northside Library and Scottsville Library.