Stressbusters: Free Comic Book Day gets a pandemic-fueled boost

In a year when the COVID-19 pandemic is shortening many traditional sources of fun and frivolity, one annual event actually will last longer.
Free Comic Book Day is taking on a new stress-fighting identity this year as Free Comic Book November. Starting Monday, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and Telegraph Art & Comics will be joining forces to provide local readers with free comics that’ll appeal to children, teens and adults.
If a little adventure, fantasy, humor and escapism sound good to you right about now, go online to jmrl.org starting Monday and look for the online form, on which you’ll pick out up to five comic books. There will be a variety of options; past years’ titles have included Star Wars, Riverdale, Pokemon, Doctor Who and other favorites.
Then, all you’ll need to do is contact the JMRL library branch closest to you to schedule a contact-free curbside service time to pick them up. Your options include Central Library, Crozet Library, Gordon Avenue Library, Greene County Library, Louisa County Library, Nelson Memorial Library, Northside Library and Scottsville Library.
Free Comic Book Day is a national event that gives readers a chance to discover the fun of comic books and the local comic book shops that carry them. Many major comic publishers participate — think DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, IDW Publishing and Dynamite Entertainment — as well as independent and up-and-coming publishers. It’s a chance to catch up with your longtime favorites and try different titles featuring characters and artists that are new to you.
Some fans are drawn to comics for the characters and storytelling; others appreciate the art. Countless children over the years have pursued their own dreams of drawing, illustrating and writing after falling under comics’ spell. Many parents steer their youngsters toward comics starring heroes that look like them. If you don’t have a particular reason, that’s fine, too; a little uninterrupted discovery time hits the spot at any age.
The free comics will be available, while supplies last, through Nov. 30. For information, go to jmrl.org or call (434) 979-7151, Ext. 4.
