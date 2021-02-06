Stressbusters: Explore bonds between gospel music and civil rights

Northside Library will present a multidisciplinary approach to gospel music’s role as an expression of spiritual and cultural values for African Americans and an important part of the pursuit of civil rights.

“Gospel Music & Civil Rights: A Documentary and Discussion with Claudrena Harold,” a Zoom discussion set for 7 p.m. Thursday, is presented by Jefferson-Madison Regional Library.

To participate online via Zoom or by using a toll-free telephone number, register at jmrl.org or dial (434) 973-7893, Ext. 3.

Harold, a professor of African American and African studies and history at the University of Virginia, is the author of “When Sunday Comes: Gospel Music in the Soul and Hip-Hop Eras.” One way she will be exploring themes from her new book is through an examination of “Mavis!”, a 2016 documentary about singer, actress and civil rights activist Mavis Staples.

Haven’t seen the film yet? “Mavis!” may be streamed for free at https://jmrl.kanopy.com; just use your JMRL library card.