 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stressbusters: Explore bonds between gospel music and civil rights
0 comments

Stressbusters: Explore bonds between gospel music and civil rights

{{featured_button_text}}

Northside Library will present a multidisciplinary approach to gospel music’s role as an expression of spiritual and cultural values for African Americans and an important part of the pursuit of civil rights.

“Gospel Music & Civil Rights: A Documentary and Discussion with Claudrena Harold,” a Zoom discussion set for 7 p.m. Thursday, is presented by Jefferson-Madison Regional Library.

To participate online via Zoom or by using a toll-free telephone number, register at jmrl.org or dial (434) 973-7893, Ext. 3.

Harold, a professor of African American and African studies and history at the University of Virginia, is the author of “When Sunday Comes: Gospel Music in the Soul and Hip-Hop Eras.” One way she will be exploring themes from her new book is through an examination of “Mavis!”, a 2016 documentary about singer, actress and civil rights activist Mavis Staples.

Haven’t seen the film yet? “Mavis!” may be streamed for free at https://jmrl.kanopy.com; just use your JMRL library card.

Harold also is the author of “The Rise and Fall of the Garvey Movement in the Urban South, 1918-1942” and “New Negro Politics in the Jim Crow South.” She co-edited “The Punitive Turn: New Approaches to Race and Incarceration” with Deborah E. McDowell and Juan Battle and co-edited “Charlottesville 2017: The Legacy of Race and Inequity” with Louis Nelson. She also has written, co-directed and produced eight short films.

If you don’t have a library card, signing up is free at jmrl.org. To find out about other events at library branches this week, turn to C3.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books

Bookmarks for Jan. 10

» Madison author Roland Dandeneau’s new book, “Thinking Your Way to Success, Volume 1: Reaching Your Potential Today,” has been released by Ro…

Books

Bookmarks for Jan. 31

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is presenting a variety of virtual events this week. For registration or information, go to jmrl.org.

Book review: ‘Pickard County Atlas’ a dark and stunning debut thriller
Books

Book review: ‘Pickard County Atlas’ a dark and stunning debut thriller

"Pickard County Atlas" by Chris Harding Thornton; MCD/Farrar, Straus and Giroux (288 pages, $26) ——— Violence can shape a family’s emotional and mental growth for decades, as Chris Harding Thornton explores in her stunning debut, “Pickard County Atlas,” set in 1978 Nebraska. A darkness blankets the Reddick family as well as Pickard County deputy sheriff Harley Jensen, tainting each ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 30, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Russian" By James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown) ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert