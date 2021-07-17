Stressbusters: 2021 Route 1 Reads selection focuses on poetry

Poetry will be at the heart of this year’s Route 1 Reads selection by the Virginia Center for the Book.

“White Blood: A Lyric of Virginia” by Kiki Petrosino is the 2021 selection. Petrosino will take part in a free virtual poetry reading at 7 p.m. Aug. 2. That event is sponsored by the Georgia Center for the Book and will feature poets selected by each Center for the Book on the East Coast.

The Route 1 Reads program is a partnership uniting the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress and its affiliates in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. It takes its name from U.S. Route 1, which covers 2,369 miles from Fort Kent, Maine, to Key West, Florida.

“White Blood,” Petrosino’s fourth full-length book, dives into the author’s genealogical and intellectual roots in Virginia. Petrosino, a professor of poetry at the University of Virginia, has received a Pushcart Prize, a Fellowship in Creative Writing from the National Endowment for the Arts, an Al Smith Fellowship Award from the Kentucky Arts Council and the UNT Rilke Prize.

The Aug. 2 virtual event is free, but registration is requested; for details, go to VaBookCenter.org/Events. To learn more about Route 1 Reads, visit Route1Reads.org.

