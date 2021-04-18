Shakespeare's birthday celebrations begin Saturday in Staunton with parade

The American Shakespeare Center's celebrations of William Shakespeare's birthday will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with a costume parade at Staunton's Farmers Market.
Events will continue at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Christian School at 19 S. Market St. Parking will be available on the street or in the parking lot at the corner of Market and Beverley streets. Events will include opportunities to learn an Elizabethan dance, stage a socially distanced fight, meet the ASC Bear, help write Shakespearean MadLibs and compete for a prize by delivering a speech from one of Shakespeare's plays.
Download the pattern for a plague mask from americanshakespearecenter.com, decorate it and wear it. It's also possible to get a free theatrical blood packet and a suggested Shakespearean line of dialogue to perform your own "best Shakespearean bloody death."
Shakespearean costumes are encouraged. Costume suggestions and other event details can be found at americanshakespearecenter.com/shxbday/.
