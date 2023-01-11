 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ross Gay to be featured author at Virginia Festival of the Book

Author and poet Ross Gay will appear at this year's Virginia Festival of the Book, and his "The Book of Delights: Essays" is this year's Same Page Community Read selection.

The festival and Jefferson-Madison Regional Library are teaming up to present the Same Page Community Read initiative, which gives the whole community a chance to read the same book and offers book groups, classes and individuals a chance to explore its themes. Local programs and events will be announced soon. 

Gay will be in town to speak about "The Book of Delights" and his latest work, "Inciting Joy," during this year's Virginia Festival of the Book, which will take place from March 23 to 26 in Charlottesville. More festival announcements are expected in coming weeks about authors, panel discussions and other festival news.

Gay also is the author of three books of poetry. His "Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude" won the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2016 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award and was a finalist for the 2015 National Book Award in Poetry, the Ohioana Book Award, the Balcones Poetry Prize and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award. He also was nominated for an NAACP Image Award.

Gay teaches as Indiana University and is a founding editor of the Some Call It Ballin' online sports magazine with Karissa Chen and Patrick Rosal. He also is a founding board member of the Bloomington Community Orchard, a nonprofit "free-fruit-for-all" food justice and joy project.

Learn more about the festival at vabook.org. To learn more about the Same Page initiative, go to jmrl.org

