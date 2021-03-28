 Skip to main content
Rita Dove wins gold medal from American Academy of Arts and Letters
Rita Dove wins gold medal from American Academy of Arts and Letters

Poet Rita Dove has received the American Academy of Arts and Letters' highest honor for excellence in the arts.

Dove, Who is Commonwealth Professor of English professor at the University of Virginia, received the academy's Gold Medal for Poetry, and composer and fellow Pulitzer Prize winner Yehudi Wyder the Gold Medal for Music, the academy announced Friday. Artist and writer Phong Bui, co-founder and artistic director of The Brooklyn Rail, was honored with the Award for Distinguished Service to the Arts.

The Gold Medal, awarded for excellence of an entire body of work, is presented each year in two rotating categories of the arts. Learn more at artsandletters.org.

