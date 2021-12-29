QR Code soundtrack enlivens Snorkel McCorkle's adventures

Not long ago, listening to music that was tied to storybooks involved juggling a book and a CD player, which wasn’t always the most comfortable arrangement for good concentration. And these days, simply finding a CD player presents its own challenges. Young readers who pick up a local author’s book will find a different way to get the best of both worlds — words and music — through a clever technological twist.
“Snorkel McCorkle and the Lost Flipper,” which originally was published as an iBook with music in 2018, is now available as a paperback with embedded QR Code technology that allows readers to scan the codes and hear the songs while they follow an adventurous young environmentalist on her journeys.
“Our primary goal is to get kids involved in protecting the environment, but it’s also a kid’s view of loss and changing relationships,” said Linda R. Thornburg, a Charlottesville writer and filmmaker who wrote the book with songwriter and Louisa native Katherine Archer. The Belle Lettres Inc. book is illustrated by Michelle Lodge.
Snorkel, who’s growing up in St. Augustine, Florida, builds friendships with Matilda the manatee, who has lost a flipper to an outboard motor, and Figaro the opera-singing pelican.
Snorkel’s time at the seashore may seem idyllic on the surface, but as any child does, she faces challenges and hardships. She’s teased for her trademark snorkel-and-fins wardrobe choices, and she faces bullies who circle her on jet skis and taunt her while she’s in her kayak.
At the heart of Snorkel’s struggles, and the reason she hasn’t been seen without her mask and flippers for three months, is the fact that her scientist mother is missing; her vessel has been lost at sea. As time ticks away, Snorkel is the only person who remains confident that her mother will be found alive.
“She deals with it in the positive way she can,” Thornburg said. “She is determined that her mom has survived somehow and is clinging to a raft.”
Thornburg said Snorkel’s pain may resonate with children who have missed their friends and comforting routines during COVID-19 restrictions, and her story may give young readers and parents an opportunity to talk about issues that may be on their minds these days.
“There has been so much loss,” Thornburg said. “So many kids have lost their parents and grandparents to COVID. Not to mention the loss of school and activities.”
Snorkel’s answer to the bullies who tip over her kayak is to come up with an ingenious outrigger crafted from plastic milk jugs. Undeterred when she gets duct tape stuck in her curly hair, Snorkel puts her resilience and resourcefulness to good use solving real-life problems.
“She invents these DIY outriggers, and the next time the guys try to tip her over, she’s ready,” Thornburg said with a chuckle. “She’s very creative about solutions to things, and and I think that will really appeal to [readers].”
As Snorkel learns more about the environmental challenges her manatee and pelican friends face, she discovers concrete ways to make a difference, such as spearheading cleanup efforts that can bring other children together to remove dangerous debris from the water and coastline.
Thornburg said that one of the qualities that appeals to Snorkel’s fans is the story’s sense of realism.
“She’s not a typical sort of Disney character. One of the criticisms we get is that she doesn’t set off on a quest to find her mom,” she said. “Sihe can’t do that as a 10-year-old.
“We really wanted these problems to be practical and not mythical.”
To create the multimedia experience, the authors brought different talents and perspectives to the project. Thornburg takes a visual approach — “I actually wrote the screenplay first; that’s my medium,” she said — and Archer tells stories through songs.
“When I first heard the songs, they were so visual,” Thornburg said. “I said. ‘Oh, my gosh, Kat; this needs to be an animation or a film of some sort.’”
Thornburg wrote the book two years after finishing the screenplay, which recently picked up its second award — reaching the quarterfinals of the Creative Screenwriting Animation Contest 2021.
“The screenplay was really easy to write, but I struggled with the novel,” she said. “And then there was the question of how to get the music into the book.”
Snorkel has been a hit with boys and girls, and Thornburg said she loves the way her plucky character brings out the inner problem solvers in the children who read the book.
An 8-year-old boy in Vancouver who served as one of Thornburg and Archer’s test readers “not only asked for the book to be read over and over, but he invented his own mask and snorkel,” Thornburg said. The boy added a drinking straw to his swim goggles to create his own custom gear for playtime.
The fun intensified after the boy’s mother found an actual snorkel in their garage for him to play with. “He spent hours in the tub during the pandemic ‘snorkeling,’’’ the author said.
If you do not have access to QR Code reader, go to https://www.reverbnation.com/SnorkelMccorkle to hear the music using the hyperlink.