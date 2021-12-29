QR Code soundtrack enlivens Snorkel McCorkle's adventures

At the heart of Snorkel’s struggles, and the reason she hasn’t been seen without her mask and flippers for three months, is the fact that her scientist mother is missing; her vessel has been lost at sea. As time ticks away, Snorkel is the only person who remains confident that her mother will be found alive.

“She deals with it in the positive way she can,” Thornburg said. “She is determined that her mom has survived somehow and is clinging to a raft.”

Thornburg said Snorkel’s pain may resonate with children who have missed their friends and comforting routines during COVID-19 restrictions, and her story may give young readers and parents an opportunity to talk about issues that may be on their minds these days.

“There has been so much loss,” Thornburg said. “So many kids have lost their parents and grandparents to COVID. Not to mention the loss of school and activities.”

Snorkel’s answer to the bullies who tip over her kayak is to come up with an ingenious outrigger crafted from plastic milk jugs. Undeterred when she gets duct tape stuck in her curly hair, Snorkel puts her resilience and resourcefulness to good use solving real-life problems.