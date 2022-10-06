Poets Rita Dove, Nikki Giovanni receive Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize

Virginia poets Rita Dove and Nikki Giovanni are among new recipients of the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize. Each will receive $100,000.

Dove, who is Henry Hoyns Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Virginia, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize in 1987 for "Thomas and Beulah," her third volume of poetry. In 1993, she was the youngest poet and the first African American ever elected to serve as U.S. poet laureate. A National Book Award finalist and NAACP Image Award winner, she has received 28 honorary doctorates and has written several song cycles.

Giovanni joined the Virginia Tech faculty in 1987 and serves as University Distinguished Professor there. A seven-time winner of the NAACP Image Award, she also won the inaugural Rosa L. Parks Woman of Courage Award. Her 2004 album, "The Nikki Giovanni Poetry Collection," was a Grammy Award nominee for best spoken word album. She has published more than two dozen volumes of poetry, essays and edited anthologies, as well as 11 illustrated children's books.

The annual prizes honor living U.S. poets whose lifetime achievements warrant extraordinary recognition. The other 2022 winners are Sandra Cisneros, CAConrad, Juan Felipe Herrera, Angela Jackson, Haki Madhubuti, Sharon Olds, Sonia Sanchez, Patti Smith and Arthur Sze.