Poet Marshall, author Samatar appear in Charlottesville Reading Series

Poet Amy-Sarah Marshall and prose writer Sofia Samatar will be featured in January's Charlottesville Reading Series event, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday at New Dominion Bookshop. 

Marshall, who graduated with an MFA in poetry from George Mason University, writes poetry, plays, children's stories and fiction. She directs SafeCville, which provides safe-space training to businesses, nonprofits, schools and medical establishments. She served on the Charlottesville Human Rights Commission and as founding president of the Charlottesville Pride Community Network. 

Marshall's poetry has been published in Wisconsin Review, So to Speak, Streetlight, The Dewdrop, Phoebe, Brooklyn Review, Diner and other journals.

Samatar is the author of the novels "A Stranger in Olondria" and "The Winged Histories," the short-story collection "Tender" and the hybrid-genre "Monster Portraits." "The White Mosque" is her recent memoir of her journey through Uzbekistan and the strange shifts, encounters and accidents that combine to create an identity.

Samatar has received the William L. Crawford Award, the Astounding Award for Best New Writer, the British Fantasy Award and the World Fantasy Award. She has been a finalist for the Locus Award, the Hugo Award, the Nebula Award and the Italo Calvino Prize. Samatar, who holds a doctorate in African languages and literature from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, teaches African languages, Arabic literature in translation, world literature and speculative fiction at James Madison University.

The Charlottesville Reading Series, founded in 2014 by Julia Hoppe and Amie Whittemore, presents monthly in-person readings of poetry, prose and songs and recruits emerging and established writers from diverse backgrounds.

The event is free. The bookshop staff recommends arriving early for the best seating. For information, go to readiingseries.org or ndbookshop.com or call (434) 295-2552.

