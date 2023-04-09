When Melvina Noel was growing up in Tidewater, her mother would take her to the library to discover a special kind of inspiration.

“We would check out, like, 10 to 20 books at a time,” Noel said. “She wanted us to read books about African Americans that weren’t covered in school.”

Noel said remembers those summers so fondly that she penned a book about the experience: “Mama’s Library Summers.”

Noel writes books with animal themes and other delights for young readers, but that early delight in discovery at the library has inspired her to create a different kind of book – one that will resonate with Central Virginia readers and foodies alike.

The author, now based in Herndon, said she is determined to write books about at least 12 Black American figures to help make them more familiar to today’s young readers. As she searched for the right subjects, she kept coming across information about Orange County native Edna Lewis, the celebrated chef who brought the wonders of Southern cooking and the value of seasonal, local ingredients to a national audience.

“When you see her face, and you’ve seen that smile, you’re caught up in it,” Noel said warmly.

“Chef Edna: Queen of Southern Cooking, Edna Lewis” will be published on April 18. It’s the first picture book in Noel’s new series.

The book blooms with colorful illustrations by Cozbi A. Cabrera, winner of a Coretta Scott King Honor and a Caldecott Honor for illustration.

The paintings and text unite to introduce readers to Lewis, who was born on April 13, 1916, in Freetown, a community founded by her grandfather, and grew up immersed in Virginia farm life.

“Chef Edna” follows a young Lewis as she learns cooking by the side of Mama Daisy, her mother. Fish selections changed with the seasons, and filets were rolled in cornmeal and fried in home-rendered lard. Fresh vegetables from the garden appeared on the table in season: cabbage, eggplant, tomatoes and corn. Root vegetables brightened fall’s table. And a meal wasn’t really a meal without homemade biscuits.

Gathering the extended family and neighbors around the table nourished community ties as well as growing children, and Lewis held tightly to those memories after moving to New York City to earn money to send home to her family.

After making a name for her sewing and design talents in the big city, she started building a following for the home cooking she’d been homesick for – and soon discovered that she needed to educate people about how Southern food was supposed to taste.

True Southern food wasn’t the deep-fried, soppingly greasy stereotype many people believed; it spoke to history and resourcefulness and sang with freshness.

Noel said she realized that children today needed a dose of Lewis’s down-home wisdom, too.

“The only thing I’d had fresh from a farm is maybe a tomato,” Noel said. “You ask children where things come from, and they say, ‘The grocery store.’ The only things [Lewis’s family] went to the store for were sugar and kerosene.

“Unfortunately, kids don’t get to see that. I learned to cook by watching my mother too. The neighborhood was a family, and we lost that too.”

Lewis, who died in 2016, was famous for championing refined Southern food: carefully pan-fried chicken, seasonal vegetables, fresh ingredients, greens.

“The true food of America was Southern food,” Noel said. “Everything was fresh and clean and well cooked, and done with love.”

People couldn’t get enough of her cookbooks, either.

“Her cookbooks are like little novels written between the menus,” Noel said. “She believed in biscuits at every meal.”

That’s why Noel has included a biscuit recipe that Lewis adapted for smaller crowds around the table.

“We have the biscuit recipe in the back of the book, and it’s very simple,” she said. “That child and that mother [reading the book] can do it together.”

Using an everyday drinking glass to cut uniform biscuits from the dough followed practical farm wisdom, as did using coins as a way to measure costly ingredients instead of spending extravagantly on measuring spoons.

“They made do with what they had,” Noel said. A dime could hold about half a teaspoon of salt, or a quarter a tablespoon of baking powder, she said.

Lewis said Mama Daisy knew her homemade cakes were done because she listened to them. Any bubbling sounds meant the pan needed a little more time in the oven, Noel said.

“The butter and the milk bubbling? We’re listening for the sounds of that,” Noel said.

These days, when Noel bakes her own cakes, she said she remembers Lewis's advice, and she always listens.