Looking back at 1995 as the year comics changed

Today, he values his "immediate relationship" with his online readers — a smaller but more connected audience than in the '90s. "I knew nothing of, or from, my readers for decades. Now, we're family," Breathed said. "Not a family of 70 million anymore, but closer. We hug digitally — far more rewarding."

The key to adapting to the new ecosystem, he says, is to keep your eyes and insights facing forward: "It's like divorce and resenting finding your assets halved overnight: The mental Zen trick for survival is pretending that the other half never existed."

Although the 20th-century primacy of the mass-media newspaper comic strip has faded, Watterson is optimistic about the next generation.

"That makes me feel old, but comics are an incredibly versatile, adaptable art," he said. "They're such a natural and effective way to communicate ideas that I don't doubt that new artists will find new ways to find new audiences.

"I have to remind myself that this Internet landscape is completely normal to the kids coming up, and their motivations and solutions will not be what mine were," he noted. "The world moves on."