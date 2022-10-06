Kalela Williams selected as new director of Virginia Center for the Book

Kalela Williams is the new director of the Virginia Center for the Book.

The Virginia Center for the Book is an affiliate of the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress, and it is the home of the Virginia Festival of the Book, which takes place each March in Charlottesville. It also has a book arts studio in the Jefferson School City Center.

Williams has served as director of writing for Philadelphia's Mighty Writers and in directorships for public programming initiatives by the Free Library of Philadelphia. She also has helped implement special program initiatives for Opera Philadelphia, the Museum of the American Revolution and the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.

She also has deep Virginia ties, including time spent as assistant director of the Furious Flower Poetry Center at James Madison University and as a program director with the University of Virginia Office of Admission's Outreach Department.

Learn more at vabookcenter.org.