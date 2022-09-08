JMRL wins Virginia Library of the Year honors

After a busy year of marking a century of serving readers, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has received the 2022 Virginia Library of the Year Award from the Virginia Library Association.

"It's really nice to get some outside recognition," said David Plunkett, JMRL library director. JMRL serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties.

The VLA pointed to two JMRL projects in particular that led to the distinction — an exhibit at Central Library exploring JMRL's 100 years of service, which was created in partnership with Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society; and a collaboration with filmmaker Lorenzo Dickerson to produce "Free and Open to the Public," a documentary film about the library's first century. The film was screened at the Paramount Theater in October 2021, and DVD copies may be checked out at each JMRL branch.

"Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (JMRL) was chosen as Virginia Library of the Year in large part for the way they celebrated and honored their 100 years of public library service, while acknowledging the roots of that century of service were in a segregated system which didn't serve non-white community members," VLA stated.

In its fiscal year 2022, JMRL circulated more than 1.6 million items and presented more than 1,300 programs that were attended by more than 33,000 people. These days, patrons of all ages are checking out books, magazines and other materials in person at library branches and digitally at jmrl.org.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library has offered a variety of in-person, hybrid and virtual offerings. In addition to recreational reads and homework help, patrons are finding help with job searches, meeting spaces, notarizations, faxing, printing and meeting space.

"The library has been able to pivot to meet families where they are," Plunkett said.

Even before the pandemic, digital checkouts were one of the most rapidly growing categories.

"We've seen a real boom in people wanting to check out digital materials," Plunkett said. "It has been fun to see the growth there."

Plunkett also expressed gratitude for continuing support from readers in Charlottesville, Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson.

To learn more about JMRL and its services and programs, go to jmrl.org.