JMRL Friends of the Library begins fall book sale at Albemarle Square

Ready to add to your stack of fall reads? Jefferson-Madison Regional Library's Friends of the Library will present a fall book sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 23 at 300 Albemarle Square in Albemarle Square Shopping Center.
A pre-sale event is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for Friends of the Library members. Memberships can be purchased or renewed at the door; they also can be obtained online before the day of the sale at jmrl.org.
Look for fiction, mystery, science, history, young-adult and children's books, as well as other categories.
Please note that barcode scanners will not be allowed at the presale or from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit JMRL, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties.
For information, go to jmrlfriends.org.