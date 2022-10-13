 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JMRL Friends of the Library begins fall book sale at Albemarle Square

Ready to add to your stack of fall reads? Jefferson-Madison Regional Library's Friends of the Library will present a fall book sale from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 23 at 300 Albemarle Square in Albemarle Square Shopping Center.

A pre-sale event is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for Friends of the Library members. Memberships can be purchased or renewed at the door; they also can be obtained online before the day of the sale at jmrl.org.

Look for fiction, mystery, science, history, young-adult and children's books, as well as other categories.

Please note that barcode scanners will not be allowed at the presale or from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit JMRL, which serves Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties.

For information, go to jmrlfriends.org.

