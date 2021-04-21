Independent Bookstore Day at New Dominion offers surprises

After loading up a new tote bag with fresh reads, save some room in your Saturday schedule to snap a selfie with the Bronté sisters.

Independent Bookstore Day will look a bit different this year at New Dominion Bookshop on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, thanks to safety regulations in force during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the touches that make the independent shop experience memorable still will be visible. While crafting a celebration that’s one for the books, the staff aims to remind local readers what makes independent bookstores worth seeking out.

“We have about 20,000 books in the shop, and all of those books were hand picked,” said Sarah Crossland, marketing and communications director for New Dominion Bookshop. “That personal touch is part of it.”

That approach could be seen even during shelter-in-place mandates last year, when the store’s staff stayed up to date on the interests of customers who were holed up at home.

“During those early lockdown days, people didn’t know what to do with boredom,” Crossland said. “We were carrying puzzles for a while during the puzzle boom. We have all sorts of little touches we do for the shop.”