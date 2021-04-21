Independent Bookstore Day at New Dominion offers surprises

After loading up a new tote bag with fresh reads, save some room in your Saturday schedule to snap a selfie with the Bronté sisters.
Independent Bookstore Day will look a bit different this year at New Dominion Bookshop on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, thanks to safety regulations in force during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the touches that make the independent shop experience memorable still will be visible. While crafting a celebration that’s one for the books, the staff aims to remind local readers what makes independent bookstores worth seeking out.
“We have about 20,000 books in the shop, and all of those books were hand picked,” said Sarah Crossland, marketing and communications director for New Dominion Bookshop. “That personal touch is part of it.”
That approach could be seen even during shelter-in-place mandates last year, when the store’s staff stayed up to date on the interests of customers who were holed up at home.
“During those early lockdown days, people didn’t know what to do with boredom,” Crossland said. “We were carrying puzzles for a while during the puzzle boom. We have all sorts of little touches we do for the shop.”
Independent Bookstore Day will be observed across the country on Saturday with a wide variety of in-person and virtual festivities, and the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia will be presenting its own events from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Inside the shop, we’re following our own COVID guidelines, which are five customers in the store at a time,” Crossland said. “In the Rose Garden, probably about a dozen.”
The shop won’t be able to host its customary Garden Party with a 12-person limit, but the Rose Garden behind the shop at 404 E. Main St. will remain open.
Visitors who enter the garden from the alley on Fourth Street will be able to take selfies with cutouts of stellar literary figures, including soon-to-be birthday Bard William Shakespeare and the creative siblings Charlotte, Anne and Emily Bronté. If you aren’t planning to check out the Rose Garden, try snapping a selfie in front of the shop surrounded by the books you’ve discovered, or the fun promotional items that’ll be kept under wraps until the day arrives.
Customers are encouraged to share their favorite selfies from the event on Instagram, tagging the shop at @new_ dominion_bookshop; on Twitter, using @ndbookshop; or on Facebook, using facebook.com/newdominionbookshop.
“Every year for Independent Bookstore Day, for all the stores involved, we get access to all these fun things,” Crossland said. Keep an eye out for a special variety of pencils (“Artists love them,” she hinted). Past years’ giveaways and goodies have included literary-themed onesies, limited-edition prints and special editions, and the staff won’t even learn what this year’s most interesting treats are until right before the celebration.
“As soon as we know, we’ll put it on social media,” Crossland said.
While supplies last, a limited-edition tote bag will be available for customers who spend $50 or more. Be sure to mention Independent Bookstore Day while you’re placing your book order, whether it’s in person or by phone.
Even in a time of physical distancing and occupancy limits, there’s room for all kinds of readers in independent shops.
Some New Dominion customers have been voracious readers for as long as they can remember. They’ve grown up with ink in their veins and can trace their literary lives from bedtime stories in their nursery days to teetering stacks of books on their adulthood nightstands.
Others fall under the spell of the printed page later in life when generosity, love and a looming holiday fuel a perfect storm. Crossland said many first-time customers walk through the door while trying to find the perfect gift.
“We really like developing a relationship with our customers,” Crossland said. “We get a lot of people at Valentine’s Day who don’t normally read poetry, but want to buy some.”
There are as many reasons to dive into a good book as there are readers, and there’s really no need to wait for a special occasion.
“We’re just generally encouraging people to buy local,” she said.