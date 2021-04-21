 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Independent Bookstore Day at New Dominion offers surprises
0 comments

Independent Bookstore Day at New Dominion offers surprises

After loading up a new tote bag with fresh reads, save some room in your Saturday schedule to snap a selfie with the Bronté sisters.

Independent Bookstore Day will look a bit different this year at New Dominion Bookshop on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, thanks to safety regulations in force during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the touches that make the independent shop experience memorable still will be visible. While crafting a celebration that’s one for the books, the staff aims to remind local readers what makes independent bookstores worth seeking out.

“We have about 20,000 books in the shop, and all of those books were hand picked,” said Sarah Crossland, marketing and communications director for New Dominion Bookshop. “That personal touch is part of it.”

That approach could be seen even during shelter-in-place mandates last year, when the store’s staff stayed up to date on the interests of customers who were holed up at home.

“During those early lockdown days, people didn’t know what to do with boredom,” Crossland said. “We were carrying puzzles for a while during the puzzle boom. We have all sorts of little touches we do for the shop.”

Independent Bookstore Day will be observed across the country on Saturday with a wide variety of in-person and virtual festivities, and the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia will be presenting its own events from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Inside the shop, we’re following our own COVID guidelines, which are five customers in the store at a time,” Crossland said. “In the Rose Garden, probably about a dozen.”

The shop won’t be able to host its customary Garden Party with a 12-person limit, but the Rose Garden behind the shop at 404 E. Main St. will remain open.

Visitors who enter the garden from the alley on Fourth Street will be able to take selfies with cutouts of stellar literary figures, including soon-to-be birthday Bard William Shakespeare and the creative siblings Charlotte, Anne and Emily Bronté. If you aren’t planning to check out the Rose Garden, try snapping a selfie in front of the shop surrounded by the books you’ve discovered, or the fun promotional items that’ll be kept under wraps until the day arrives.

Customers are encouraged to share their favorite selfies from the event on Instagram, tagging the shop at @new_ dominion_bookshop; on Twitter, using @ndbookshop; or on Facebook, using facebook.com/newdominionbookshop.

“Every year for Independent Bookstore Day, for all the stores involved, we get access to all these fun things,” Crossland said. Keep an eye out for a special variety of pencils (“Artists love them,” she hinted). Past years’ giveaways and goodies have included literary-themed onesies, limited-edition prints and special editions, and the staff won’t even learn what this year’s most interesting treats are until right before the celebration.

“As soon as we know, we’ll put it on social media,” Crossland said.

While supplies last, a limited-edition tote bag will be available for customers who spend $50 or more. Be sure to mention Independent Bookstore Day while you’re placing your book order, whether it’s in person or by phone.

Even in a time of physical distancing and occupancy limits, there’s room for all kinds of readers in independent shops.

Some New Dominion customers have been voracious readers for as long as they can remember. They’ve grown up with ink in their veins and can trace their literary lives from bedtime stories in their nursery days to teetering stacks of books on their adulthood nightstands.

Others fall under the spell of the printed page later in life when generosity, love and a looming holiday fuel a perfect storm. Crossland said many first-time customers walk through the door while trying to find the perfect gift.

“We really like developing a relationship with our customers,” Crossland said. “We get a lot of people at Valentine’s Day who don’t normally read poetry, but want to buy some.”

There are as many reasons to dive into a good book as there are readers, and there’s really no need to wait for a special occasion.

“We’re just generally encouraging people to buy local,” she said.

To learn more about Independent Bookstore Day, go to ndbookshop.com or dial (434) 295-2552.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 things you never knew about Queen Elizabeth II

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Books

Bookmarks for April 18

A new book from Virginia Humanities and City of Promise, created by author Marc Boston and illustrator Ariel Mendez, is slated for distribution at the end of June. 

Two books based on '1619 Project' coming out in November
Books

Two books based on '1619 Project' coming out in November

“The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” expands upon the New York Times Magazine publication from 2019 that centers the country's history around slavery and led to a Pulitzer for commentary for the project's creator, Nikole Hannah-Jones. “Born on the Water” is a volume for young people, based on a student's family tree assignment, with words by Hannah-Jones and Renee Watson and illustrations by Nikkolas Smith.

Louisville cop Jonathan Mattingly writing book about the night Breonna Taylor was killed, but Simon & Schuster drops out
Books

Louisville cop Jonathan Mattingly writing book about the night Breonna Taylor was killed, but Simon & Schuster drops out

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, one of the three Louisville, Kentucky, police officers who burst into Breonna Taylor’s apartment in March 2020 in a raid that left her dead, is writing book about his experience of that night — but the distributor announced Thursday night it is puling out of the project. Mattingly, 48, has a book deal with the Post Hill Press, a Tennessee-based outfit that specializes in ...

Richard Wright’s novel of police brutality: The most relevant book of 2021 was written 80 years ago
Books

Richard Wright’s novel of police brutality: The most relevant book of 2021 was written 80 years ago

CHICAGO — Richard Wright, in the winter of 1941, was the most successful Black author in America. Only 14 years earlier, he had made the Great Migration, moving from Memphis to Chicago. He had enrolled in the 10th grade in Hyde Park but quickly dropped out and went to work. He sorted mail for the Chicago post office, and he cared for medical-research animals at what was then Michael Reese ...

Brothers Ron and Clint Howard have memoir coming in October
Books

Brothers Ron and Clint Howard have memoir coming in October

The Howards have a deal with William Morrow for “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family," scheduled to come out Oct. 12. According to William Morrow, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, the book will help answer a perennial question asked of Ron Howard: What was it like to grow up on television?

+2
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Books

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, April 10, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s) Last week: 2 2. ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert