In 'Lady Director,' Joyce Chopra looks back at career

During her groundbreaking years as a film and television director making her way in a male-dominated field, Joyce Chopra didn't see herself as a pioneer. She saw herself as a storyteller.

Her first feature, "Smooth Talk," picked up the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival in 1985, and her autobiographical short film, "Joyce at 34," became part of The Museum of Modern Art's permanent collection. Over the years, she has directed documentaries and episodes of popular television series.

The arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted her to turn a lens on her own journey. The result is "Lady Director: Adventures in Hollywood, Television and Beyond," a look back at six decades of pushing prejudice aside and focusing on tales to be told.

Chopra, a Charlottesville resident, will be sharing her memoir with audience members at 7 p.m. Friday at New Dominion Bookshop. Longtime friend and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Wagner will join her for a conversation. "I thought I'd read the preface, and then Paul would ask me some questions," she said.

When film projects started shutting down at the start of the pandemic, Chopra chafed at the idea of sitting around.

"I had no intention when I started doing this to write a book," Chopra said. "It was my daughter's idea. She knows that I have a long history of getting fidgety and almost depressed if I don't have a project."

When her daughter suggested she write a memoir, Chopra's response was swift: "That's ridiculous," she said. But she saw value in jotting down some of her experiences, and before she realized it, "I kept adding, and adding," Chopra said.

"It was a very selfish motive: I wanted to do something," she said. "No more, no less."

Chopra sent what she'd written to a friend, who suggested she get it published. City Lights Publishers in San Francisco has released the completed memoir.

Other women who dreamed of directing have been able to look at Chopra's experiences and see how she handled insults from established directors, balanced marriage and motherhood with filmmaking and challenged expectations along the way. And just as snowplow drivers can't fully see the paths they're opening up for drivers traveling behind them, Chopra didn't view what she did as remarkable.

"I was aware that I was the first this or the first that, but I just wanted to work," Chopra said. "I just wanted to make movies."

Along the way, she has worked with well-known Hollywood figures and made lasting friendships with Gene Wilder, Arthur Miller and Laura Dern, among others.

Chopra and Dern met when the actress still was a teenager. Chopra's 1985 film "Smooth Talk" is based on the story "Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been?" by Joyce Carol Oates, and it needed a believable central character to draw viewers into a complex story of terror, self-doubt and change.

"I optioned that story and I couldn't find anybody to play that part," Chopra said. "Somebody recommended Bruce Dern's daughter. We were going to film in San Francisco, and I flew down to Los Angeles and met this woman."

Dern was 17 at the time. The actress and director have remained friends ever since.

"She is such a warm-hearted person," Chopra said. "She is what she seems on screen. She took a part that looks bitty on the page, but Laura transformed it."

These days, Chopra stays busy working on documentaries that focus on firsts achieved by others — the first woman to conduct a major symphony orchestra, the first girls to secure an education in their culture, efforts in Nicaragua to fight the effects of climate change.

"What I've been doing is documentary films, and it's immensely rewarding," she said.

After all, stories are stories, and directors simply rise to their specific challenges.

"People ask me, 'What's the difference in a "woman's film?" ' That's stupid," she said. "I've directed car chases and cattle drives. You can learn to do it."