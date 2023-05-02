Your favorite heroes just got easier to find. Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches are taking part in Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, and there will be titles for all ages.

All branches are participating, so stop by Central Library, Crozet Library, Gordon Avenue Library, Greene County Library, Louisa County Library, Nelson Memorial Library, Northside Library and Scottsville Library. While supplies last, visit your favorite branch during its Saturday hours, see what comic titles are available and pick up one free comic book to take home.

The annual celebration of this original American art form is a team-up between JMRL and Telegraph Art & Comics. It's also meant to encourage a habit of reading for pleasure and helps promote literacy skills in an entertaining way.

Saturday also is the day for JMRL's fifth annual How-To Festival, which will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Library.

Visitors of the fast-paced event will cover as many as 30 things in three hours: from practicing yoga, keeping houseplants happy, printing on small presses, surviving a long trail trek, raising bees and more. The free event also gives visitors opportunities to catch presentations and demonstrations to learn how things are made, and JMRL's 3D printer will be in action.

Learn more about both events at jmrl.org.