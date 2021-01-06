For arts' sake, resolve to have more fun in 2021

Welcome to 2021. If the rigors of 2020 have left you reeling and you’re not quite sure what kinds of resolutions to make, try making more room in your life for the personal enrichment that Central Virginia’s arts organizations can offer.

Pandemic or no pandemic, it’s always a good time to feed your soul. And thanks to the creativity of local arts fans, you don’t even need to leave the house to achieve your goals.

Read more booksThrough its Shelf Life program, Virginia Festival of the Book is offering Zoom discussions with authors about their latest works. At noon Thursday, the latest event brings in author Jennifer Howard, who will talk about “Clutter: An Untidy History” with moderator, author and historian Meredith Hindley.

If purging your environment of accumulated stuff is another one of your resolutions, it’s a double win. Howard’s book is a nonfiction exploration of how the modern world started getting suffocated by its own possessions in the first place, and her research grew from her personal battle against clutter.