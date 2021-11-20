 Skip to main content
For a four-decade love story, a tender final chapter
For a four-decade love story, a tender final chapter

Fred and Mariflo Stephens Heblich treasured their moments together, and their enduring love story brimmed with them. Flowers, cards, legendary parties. Two daughters they adored, later joined by two grandchildren. Legions of friends in a town they loved. And words — always words.

After 38 years of marriage, they died one day apart.

Frederick Theodore Heblich Jr., a University of Virginia graduate who co-authored “Holsinger’s Charlottesville” and built a law career defending clients in his private practice and as federal public defender, died Nov. 2 after spending a year and a half battling leukemia and about a week in hospice care. Mariflo Sanders Stephens Heblich, a prize-winning writer and poet whose most recent book was the acclaimed 2019 poetry collection “Dream Straw,” died Nov. 3 of complications from liver disease that no one had seen coming.

“My sister and I knew how spiritually bonded they were, and how deeply in love they were,” said daughter Isabel Zermani. “When my sister told her that Dad had died, her health declined rapidly, and she died the next day.”

Although their mother’s illness came as a surprise, Zermani said she and sister Jane Heblich find solace in knowing that she didn’t have to face the pain of a future without their father.

“It has been brutal for us, but we are glad she didn’t suffer,” Zermani said of her mother. “It’s sweet thinking of them being reunited. That’s how we think of them now — together, and at peace.”

The New Jersey native and the girl from Wytheville met in Charlottesville. He was the managing editor of the University of Virginia’s Cavalier Daily; she was a James Madison University graduate and a promising young reporter at The Daily Progress. Mariflo Stephens could not have attended UVa as an undergraduate, as women weren’t admitted at the time, but she later studied with John Casey and George Garrett and received her MFA from its Creative Writing Program.

Their careers took them to Florida, New York and other spots before they resettled in Charlottesville, put down roots and celebrated moments large and small.

Fred Heblich made sure his wife had “flowers for every occasion — birthday, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day,” Zermani said. “They saved every card.”

The life they built together made plenty of room for friends — especially friends who shared their love for deep discussions and witty banter. The couple who loved words carved out a safe space for that love to flourish, too.

“They had such a fun time sparring intellectually, and they loved to entertain and throw parties,” Zermani said. “They admired each other. He loved her writing; he encouraged her. And they loved to create an environment where people could spar and laugh.”

In the sharp newness of her grief, gazing into the face of her own daughter, Olivia, who turns 1 next month, is balm for Zermani. She’s also drawn to her mother’s words.

“The cadence of her writing comforts me,” Zermani said. “It’s one of the first things I went to, just trying to feel her. She wrote every day.”

Zermani said she hopes to get her mother’s memoir published at some point. Mariflo Stevens Heblich’s story can inspire fellow writers and future writers alike, and remind those who knew her of her powers of humor and reflection and connection.

“The personal is universal: a young woman coming out of a small town and making it on her own,” Zermani said. Her mother’s story was shaped by surviving, at 23, her own mother’s death, “and how that grief played out in her life.”

The poems in “Dream Straw,” Mariflo Heblich’s final book, tackle weighty issues of love, loss and how much grief is too much. Those ideas took on new resonance during her husband’s illness.

“He’d been ill. He’d been in remission twice,” Zermani said of her father. Hopes were high for a bone marrow transplant, but then his cancer returned.

Her illness came as a surprise. “Her health had not been great in recent years. She’d slowed down,” Zermani said. “But if anything was wrong, we didn’t know it.”

For the couple who loved gatherings, one more awaits. A memorial event for the Heblichs will be scheduled for spring — most likely outdoors, to welcome as many of their friends as possible.

