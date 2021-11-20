For a four-decade love story, a tender final chapter

“The cadence of her writing comforts me,” Zermani said. “It’s one of the first things I went to, just trying to feel her. She wrote every day.”

Zermani said she hopes to get her mother’s memoir published at some point. Mariflo Stevens Heblich’s story can inspire fellow writers and future writers alike, and remind those who knew her of her powers of humor and reflection and connection.

“The personal is universal: a young woman coming out of a small town and making it on her own,” Zermani said. Her mother’s story was shaped by surviving, at 23, her own mother’s death, “and how that grief played out in her life.”

The poems in “Dream Straw,” Mariflo Heblich’s final book, tackle weighty issues of love, loss and how much grief is too much. Those ideas took on new resonance during her husband’s illness.

“He’d been ill. He’d been in remission twice,” Zermani said of her father. Hopes were high for a bone marrow transplant, but then his cancer returned.

Her illness came as a surprise. “Her health had not been great in recent years. She’d slowed down,” Zermani said. “But if anything was wrong, we didn’t know it.”

For the couple who loved gatherings, one more awaits. A memorial event for the Heblichs will be scheduled for spring — most likely outdoors, to welcome as many of their friends as possible.

